LG Water Solutions Wins Ashdod Desalination Project

LG Water Solutions, LG Chem's water treatment business unit and a leading manufacturer of NanoH2O™, announced today that it has been selected as the exclusive reverse osmosis (RO) membrane supplier for the Ashdod Rehabilitation Project in Israel.

The facility is among the five largest desalination plants in Israel, with a production capacity of 336,000 m3/day, accounting for nearly one sixth of the total 600 million m3/year volume of desalinated water produced in the country.

"We are extremely honored to have been chosen as the membrane supplier for the Ashdod plant," said Juan Carlos de Armas, Sales Director of Global Large Projects at LG Water Solutions. "This project marks a major milestone and further solidifies our leading position in the desalination industry. Our advanced, industry-leading manufacturing capability and 99.89% salt rejection RO technology have been instrumental in driving our growth."

LG Water Solutions will supply LG SW 440 SR G2 membranes to replace all existing seawater RO (SWRO) membranes in the first pass system. Incorporated with its proprietary Thin Film Nanocomposite (TFN) technology, LG NanoH2O™ RO membranes deliver the industry's highest level of salt rejection. This feature significantly improves the first-pass product quality reducing the flow treated by the second pass, which prolongs the service life of second-pass membranes and reduces overall energy consumption. The membranes are slated to be commissioned by mid-2024.

The winning of this large-scale project signifies LG Water Solutions' rapid expansion in the Mediterranean region. Since 2016, LG Water Solutions have accrued more than 2,000,000 m3/day of SWRO capacity in the area.

In Israel alone, NanoH2O™ elements have retrofitted existing membranes at renowned desalination facilities, including Hadera, Palmachim and Ashkelon. With the installation at Ashdod, NanoH2O™ RO elements will produce an estimated capacity of 825,000 m3/day in Israel, accounting for more than one-third of the country's total desalination capacity.

In Egypt, more than half of the country's total desalination capacity of around 970,000 m3/day of seawater is treated by NanoH2O™ RO elements sourced from some of the country's largest installations, such as El Galala, East Port Said, and El Alamein desalination plants.

The Canary Islands have been relying on NanoH2O™ RO membranes for over a decade. Today, LG Water Solutions supplies around 45% of its desalinated capacity of the Islands.

LG Water Solutions' ground-breaking TFN technology improves permeate quality at lower feed pressures, resulting in substantial reductions in power consumption, operating expense, and carbon emissions.

About LG Water Solutions

LG Water Solutions, a business unit of LG Chem, manufactures NanoH2O™ seawater and brackish water reverse osmosis (RO) membrane elements based on its groundbreaking Thin-Film Nanocomposite (TFN) technology. TFN technology improves membrane performance by embedding benign nanomaterials on the membrane surface, increasing flux without compromising salt rejection. For more information, please visit www.lgwatersolutions.com.

