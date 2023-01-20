LG THINQ UP PERSONALIZED UPGRADES RECEIVE UL VERIFICATION

Reliability of Software Upgrade Process for LG ThinQ UP Appliances Verified by Respected Global Safety Science Company

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) announces that the software update process for its ThinQ™ UP home appliances recently received Software Update Process Verification from UL Solutions. LG's first certification relating to software updates, the new verification confirms the reliability of feature update processing for products including LG's ThinQ UP 27-inch washer, dryer and fridge, and comes after the company's Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™) earned UL's Algorithm Reproducibility Verification. Set to roll out globally this year after launching in South Korea in 2022, LG's ThinQ UP products can be continuously upgraded with downloadable features via the LG ThinQ app.

LG ThinQ UP appliances can evolve to meet users everchanging needs thanks to their ability to add new features created by LG based on the analysis of users' lifestyle and usage patterns. The easy-to-install software updates are available from the ThinQ app, which even provides tailored feature recommendations based on personal usage history and preferences. LG's ThinQ UP personalized appliances concept means consumers can enjoy the very latest features without having to constantly 'update' to a brand-new appliance.

Users can select which ThinQ UP features they want to install according to their own unique needs and circumstances. Washer users with pets in the home may want to download the Pet Care Course, which has been customized to effectively remove pet-related stains and smells from clothing. A great option for those times when it is impossible to unload the washer as soon as the cycle has finished, Laundry Saver keeps the drum tumbling to prevent clothes from getting wrinkled. It can even do an additional rinse or spin post-cycle if needed. ThinQ UP refrigerator users can add Improved Nighttime Brightness Control, which adjusts the fridge's lighting at night to a softer, gentler glow that won't hurt their eyes.

"UL Solutions' verification confirms the seamlessness and reliability of installing personalized upgrades that help make LG ThinQ UP – and the user experience they provide – more reliable and seamless," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "LG will continuously introduce new ThinQ UP features to deliver differentiated value and a better life at home."

