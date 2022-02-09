LG'S NEWEST SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE REFRIGERATOR IS A SHOWCASE OF FOOD STORAGE INNOVATIONS

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) unveiled its latest Signature Kitchen Suite built-in French Door refrigerator at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2022, taking place in-person in Orlando, Florida USA from February 8-10. The 48-inch wide French-Door refrigerator, the latest addition to LG's premium built-in kitchen appliance brand boasts the flexibility and convenience of a convertible drawer and a sleek, functional design that delivers superior style and ease-of-use.

The new refrigerator's convertible drawer offers a wide temperature range of -21 to 5 degrees Celsius (-6 to 41 degrees Fahrenheit), offering five tailored storage settings for different items and different user needs including Chilled Wine, Fridge/Deli, Meats and Seafood, Beverage, Freezer. LG's Lift and Go™ drawers and fully-adjustable door bins further extend the usability of the advanced refrigerator, making it easier to access stored ingredients. The individual freezer drawers provide more usable space for keeping frozen foods at a low, stable temperature until they're needed.

The Signature Kitchen Suite Built-in French Door model incorporates the versatile Signature Fit™ Integrated Design, which allows for proud – with the front set forward – or flush installation with the surrounding cabinetry. The refrigerator's drawers align perfectly with standard countertop height, ensuring clean, uninterrupted lines that elevate the kitchen environment. LG's sophisticated French-Door refrigerator is available in stainless steel and panel-ready options.

Thanks to its dual compressors and metal interior, this large-capacity refrigerator provides the ideal conditions for preserving all kinds of foods. As well as minimizing temperature fluctuations to keep stored items fresher for longer, the model is ENERGY STAR® certified for its conservative usage of electricity. What's more, the new eco-conscious model also employs lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) R600A Iso-Butane refrigerant to reduce environmental impact without sacrificing performance.

With a host of thoughtfully designed and seamlessly integrated features, the Signature Kitchen Suite 48-inch French-Door refrigerator provides a truly user-friendly experience. Through Wi-Fi connectivity, users can easily manage and monitor the fridge remotely via other smart devices. What's more, the ThinQ Care, LG's popular Proactive Customer Care, offers users helpful maintenance tips to keep the appliance performing at its very best, offering advice about potential issues before they occur. Convenience is further enhanced with Dual Ice Maker with Craft Ice™, soft yet illuminating LED lighting, a built-in water dispenser with filtration, easy-to-read digital controls, adaptive defrost and special modes including Ice Plus and Sabbath Mode.

"Our Signature Kitchen Suite refrigerator being showcased at KBIS this week features LG's award-winning innovations for unmatched versatility, outstanding performance and stylish design," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We're pleased we could be a part of KBIS this year because there's no comparison to seeing this impressive refrigerator in real life."

For more information on Signature Kitchen Suite's full portfolio of built-in kitchen appliances, visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com.

