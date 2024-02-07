LG EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH WASH TO PROVIDE COMMERCIAL LAUNDRY SERVICES IN NORTH AMERICA

LG Will Sell Washers and Dryers to America's Leading Route Laundry Solutions Provider

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial laundry technology leader LG Electronics (LG) has expanded its relationship with WASH, one of the largest laundry route businesses in North America. The new agreement enables LG to increase its position in the fast-expanding market for commercial laundry solutions for multi-family housing and university dormitories while bringing end-users the convenience and performance of LG's energy-efficient washers and dryers.

From left, Jim Gimeson (CEO of WASH), and Sam Kim (Head of the Home Appliance Division at LG Electronics USA). LG Commercial Laundry machines, built with the company's advanced Inverter Direct Drive™ technology, are designed to deliver durability and reliability. Commercial laundry technology leader LG Electronics has expanded its relationship with WASH, one of the largest laundry route businesses in North America

WASH is a leading B2B laundry service providers in North America, supplying and managing laundry solutions for multifamily properties across the United States and Canada.

Through the new agreement, LG will supply WASH with advanced commercial washing machines and dryers offering ease of use, short cycle times and enhanced fabric care. Together, LG and WASH anticipate satisfying the growing demand for communal laundry facilities in busy housing and campus environments across North America.

LG Commercial Laundry machines, built with the company's advanced Inverter Direct Drive™ technology, are designed to deliver durability and reliability. The design with the drum directly attached to the motor, results in fewer components, reducing the likelihood of needing repairs. These LG ENERGY STAR® certified washers also reduce energy and water consumption and increase overall efficiency[1], while their proprietary balancing system reduces vibration[2] for quieter operation.[3]

"Our cutting-edge laundry solutions will further enhance WASH's convenient services, delivering more value to customers and end-users," said Baek Seung-tae, executive vice president and head of Living Solution Business, LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to forge partnerships that drive innovation and help people enjoy a better life."

1 Based on energy and water consumption testing of LG commercial washing machine, conducted in accordance with Energy Star standard. It has achieved an energy consumption of 0.076kWh and water consumption of 52.2 liter per cycle (based on use of Energy program/4.08kg of DOE load/DOE J2 testing). 2 According to LG's internal test, the cabinet vibration level of the LG commercial washing machine has achieved below 67μm and no walking occurred, testing with 5kg of actual usage load and horizontal floor. Results may vary depending on the load or usage environment. 3 According to LG's internal test, LG commercial washing machine has achieved the noise level below 57dB, testing with 3.9kg of IEC towel load. Results may vary depending on the load or usage environment.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

