Let's Face It, The Process of Finding a New Job Sucks - But It's About To Get A Lot Easier

As we approach 2024, the archaic job search process is still as frustrating as ever, defined by the monotonous daily grind of endlessly scrolling through jobs boards and the overly complicated process of submitting application after application. Change is long overdue.

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey by Open Study College, a staggering 80% of people in the UK are NOT happy with their current career or job role. So why are they not doing something about it?

"The simple answer is that many people dread the daunting process of finding a new job," says Jon Clarke, Co-Founder of new startup, WorkFolk.

"It typically takes 3-6 months and about 100-200+ applications to secure just one job offer!

"I believe it's safe to assume you would see a much higher percentage of people changing jobs if the job search process were less time-consuming and disheartening."

WorkFolk has embarked on a mission to change the game by making referrals the No. 1 way for people to find jobs.

Why? Because referred candidates have the highest application to hire conversion rate. In fact, they are 4x more likely to be offered a job than other applicants. They also have far greater job satisfaction and stay in their roles 70% longer than other employees.

But currently, referrals account for only 7% of the applications a company receives for a role.

That's why WorkFolk have developed the technology and are building the network to supercharge the referral process and greatly increase that percentage to the point where referrals become the No .1 way for people to find jobs.

Through WorkFolk, candidates will no longer need to endure the traditional job application process and will instead receive job roles directly in their inbox, all from referrals by individuals within their network.

When a referral leads to a hire, the employer gains a top talent, the candidate secures an exciting new job, and the referrer earns a well-deserved £1,000 reward! It's a true win-win-win situation for everyone!

You can check out WorkFolk's slightly unconventional launch video here.

