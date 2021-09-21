Less than 1% of 50 million tons Lignin Produced Worldwide is used to Lignosulfate Production

Animal Feed Binders to Exhibit 1.4X Higher Growth than Concrete Admixtures in Lignin Market by 2030

A comprehensive analysis conducted on the lignin market by Fact.MR provides insights on the demand outlook in terms of product type and application. The report reveals key insights into recent trends and opportunities facilitating the lignin market growth. It offers comprehensive analysis of market size, dynamics, and scope for expansion over the assessment period, from 2020 to 2030

As per Fact.MR, the global lignin market is predicted to total US$ 1.6 billion by the end of 2030. On account of the increasing demand for lignin in the production of macromolecules used in the development of biofuels, bitumen, and bio-refinery catalysts, the lignin market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.

A substantial change in the perception of lignin has been witnessed over the last few years, transforming it from a waste product to a valuable raw material for applications in polymers, concrete admixture, electrochemical, and medical sectors. This is anticipated to create multi-million absolute dollar ($) opportunity by 2030.

Due to benefits such as disease prevention, antioxidants, and abundant availability, lignin is increasingly being used in the production of animal feeds, fertilizers, polymers, and adhesives. Lignin also has emerged as an ideal substitute for crude-oil-derived naphtha for the synthesis of aromatic compounds, such as vanillin, owing to its sustainability attribute.

As per Fact.MR, demand for lignosulfonate is projected to outrank other products available in the market. Lignosulfonate accounted for nearly 69% of the market share in 2020. Driven by the augmented demand for lignosulfonate in concrete admixtures and oil & gas industries to manage mud viscosity in deep oil well drilling, the segment surpassed US$ 1.1 billion by 2020.

"With growing concerns regarding environmental sustainability, a trend of replacing non-renewable petroleum products with bio-based polymers has been observed, resulting in a rapid shift of consumer preference towards the consumption of lignin. This will create sales opportunity for bio-based lignin in various end-use application sectors," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Lignin Market Analysis

Europe is forecast to dominate the global market, owing to the surging demand for bio-based materials in countries such as France , Germany , and the Netherlands .

is forecast to dominate the global market, owing to the surging demand for bio-based materials in countries such as , , and . The U.S. is projected to lead the market in North America , favored by ascending aromatic applications and increasing use of bio-based raw material in manufacturing processes in the country.

, favored by ascending aromatic applications and increasing use of bio-based raw material in manufacturing processes in the country. The market in China is anticipated to exhibit a steady growth, driven by the rising adoption of lignin for the production of binders, preservatives, dispersants and polyols.

is anticipated to exhibit a steady growth, driven by the rising adoption of lignin for the production of binders, preservatives, dispersants and polyols. Concrete admixture is predicted to capture more than 26% of the overall lignin sales in 2020, on the back of the rising demand for concrete additives in infrastructural development.

Based on product type, the Kraft lignin segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace, due to increasing consumption as a foam in fire extinguishers.

Key Drivers

Rising financial assistance by regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to promote the growth of bio-refinery and biopolymers will propel the demand for lignin.

Increasing use of lignin as a raw material for producing adhesives, fertilizers, animal feeds, and polymers will drive the market growth.

Key Restraints

Lack of awareness amongst consumers regarding lignin and its products is a factor hampering the growth of the market.

Availability of substitutes with higher low molecular weight than lignin is hindering the market sales.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for lignin is highly fragmented in nature, with the presence of a large number of regional and local players. Leading manufacturers are shifting their focus towards vertical integration to increase high profit margins.

Besides this, some of the key companies are aiming at establishing strategic collaborations, agreement, and partnerships with end-use industries to maintain their lead. For instance,

In December 2020 , UPM Biochemicals GmbH, a manufacturer of renewable biochemical in Germany , announced entering into an agreement with a U.S. based pulp & paper company, Domtar Paper Company LLC. The agreement will allows UPM Biochemicals to acquire Domtar's Kraft lignin mill located in Plymouth, North Carolina (U.S.), thereby assisting the company to expand its operations in the U.S. lignin market.

, UPM Biochemicals GmbH, a manufacturer of renewable biochemical in , announced entering into an agreement with a U.S. based pulp & paper company, Domtar Paper Company LLC. The agreement will allows UPM Biochemicals to acquire Domtar's Kraft lignin mill located in (U.S.), thereby assisting the company to expand its operations in the U.S. lignin market. In June 2018 , Borregaard, one of the world's most advanced and sustainable biorefineries, announced starting a joint venture company named Lignotech Florida with Rayonier, a global forest company headquartered in Florida , U.S.

Some of the key players in the lignin market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Borregaard LignoTech

Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Domsjö Fabriker AB

Domtar Corporation

MeadWestvaco Corporation

WestRock, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd, Tembec, Inc.

Rayonier Advanced Materials

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Lignin Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global lignin market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2020 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on lignin market with detailed segmentation:

By Product type

Lignosulfonate

Kraft Lignin

Others

By Application

Concrete Admixture

Animal Feed Binders

Dye Stuff

Others

Key Questions Covered in the Lignin Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth of the lignin market between 2020 and 2030

The report offers insight into lignin demand outlook for 2020-2030

Lignin market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Lignin market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

