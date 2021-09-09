Les Roches Brings Together the World's Leading Experts in Space and Underwater Tourism to Analyze the Challenges this Emerging Sector will Face in the Next Decade

- SUTUS 2021 will bring together national and international leaders to discuss the two greatest future challenges of luxury tourism: the cosmos and subaquatic world. Among the participating speakers are Sam Scimemi (NASA), Bernard Foing (ESA), Tony Gannon (Space Florida) Hiroko Ajusakura (JAXA), Fabien Cousteau (Proteus), Aaron Olivera (Earth300) and Héctor Salvador (Tritón Submarines)

- The congress will be presented in a hybrid format (in-person and online) that begins September 22nd at Les Roches, one of the top hotel management universities in the world and internationally recognized by the tourism industry. Registration is now open at www.sutusummit.com

- What is the next step in private space travel? Is it possible to grow plants on the moon? How are non-professional, private astronauts trained? Is it possible to live underwater? What archaeological treasures do our oceans contain? These are just some of the questions that will be answered at SUTUS 2021

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pioneering event on space and underwater tourism, which brings together the main international space agencies and private ventures, will celebrate its second edition at Les Roches' from September 22nd to 24th, coinciding with the autumn equinox and in hybrid format, with one full day of face-to-face presentations and two additional days of virtual sessions.

SUTUS 2021, under the title "Tourism Beyond Natural Borders", is a unique event, organized by Les Roches, one of the most important in the world together with Medina Media Events.