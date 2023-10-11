Leptomeningeal Metastases Treatment Market to Register Immense Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight

The leptomeningeal metastases market is expected to grow significantly owing to an increasing incident population, less competitive scenarios, novel treatment options, the development of new diagnostic approaches, and new treatment methods focusing on particular tumor types.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, leptomeningeal metastases emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the leptomeningeal metastases market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2021.

in 2021. As per the DelveInsight estimates, in 2021, the total incident cases of different cancer types cases of leptomeningeal metastases were ~2.9 million cases in the 7MM, which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e.,2019–2032.

cases in the 7MM, which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e.,2019–2032. Globally, leading leptomeningeal metastases companies such as Plus Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Angiochem, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, TYK Medicines, Inc, Seagen Inc., Pfizer, Genentech, Inc., Angiochem Inc, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., and others are developing novel leptomeningeal metastases drugs that can be available in the leptomeningeal metastases market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel leptomeningeal metastases drugs that can be available in the leptomeningeal metastases market in the coming years. The promising leptomeningeal metastases therapies in the pipeline include Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL), AZD1390, Paclitaxel trevatide (ANG1005), Omburtamab, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major leptomeningeal metastases market share @ Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Report

Leptomeningeal Metastases Overview

Leptomeningeal metastases, also known as carcinomatous meningitis and neoplastic meningitis, refers to the dissemination of cancerous cells into the cerebrospinal fluid space. These cells can originate from primary tumors within the central nervous system, such as drop metastases, or from distant tumors that have spread through the bloodstream. Although any type of cancer can lead to leptomeningeal metastases, it is most commonly associated with advanced stages of lung cancer, breast cancer, melanoma, and gastrointestinal cancers. The symptoms of leptomeningeal metastases can vary widely and often manifest as a range of neurological issues. Doctors use the term "multifocal deficits" to describe the diverse array of symptoms that may present. For instance, a person may exhibit signs of encephalopathy and radiculopathy simultaneously. Diagnostic tests for leptomeningeal metastases typically encompass cerebral spinal fluid cytology, lumbar puncture, and magnetic resonance imaging.

Leptomeningeal Metastases Epidemiology Segmentation

As per the DelveInsight estimates, in 2021, the total diagnosed cases of leptomeningeal Mmetastases were ~303.8 thousand cases in the 7MM, which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e. 2019–2032.

The leptomeningeal metastases market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Different Cancer Types

Total Diagnosed Cases of Leptomeningeal Metastases

Total Cancer-specific Leptomeningeal Metastases Cases

Total Treated Cases of Leptomeningeal Metastases

Leptomeningeal Metastases Treatment Market

Treatment objectives encompass alleviating neurological symptoms and, when feasible, enhancing or maintaining the patient's neurological function while extending their survival. Given the significant variance in prognosis based on the primary tumor type and the extent of both neurological and systemic involvement, it is valuable to identify parameters that can distinguish patients with a poor prognosis from those with a favorable prognosis. This distinction guides the selection of the most appropriate therapeutic strategy for each individual. Patients with extensive leptomeningeal metastasis infiltration in the brain, causing fixed neurological deficits or encephalopathy, along with uncontrolled systemic disease and limited treatment options, face a grim prognosis despite LM-directed interventions. In such cases, adopting a palliative care approach should be considered. Nonetheless, regardless of the treatment plan, all leptomeningeal metastases patients require supportive care to alleviate and manage neurological symptoms and signs associated with leptomeningeal metastases, whenever possible.

In cases of leptomeningeal metastasis, the primary surgical approach involves ventriculoperitoneal shunting (VPS) to address symptomatic hydrocephalus. Additionally, the placement of a ventricular access device, such as an Ommaya or Rickham reservoir, is considered to facilitate the administration of intra-cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) chemotherapy. In situations requiring both a VPS and an Ommaya ventricular access device, an on-off valve may be installed. However, this necessitates that the patient can tolerate the VPS being temporarily turned off to allow for the administration of drugs into the ventricles, allowing time for distribution into the non-ventricular CSF compartments. Complications associated with VPS include the potential for tumor dissemination into the peritoneal cavity, device failure, and the risk of infection.

To know more about leptomeningeal metastases treatment, visit @ Leptomeningeal Metastases Treatment Drugs

Key Leptomeningeal Metastases Therapies and Companies

Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL): Plus Therapeutics

AZD1390: AstraZeneca

Paclitaxel trevatide (ANG1005): Angiochem

Omburtamab: Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for leptomeningeal metastases @ Drugs for Leptomeningeal Metastases Treatment

Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the leptomeningeal metastases market are anticipated to change in the coming years. Researchers are currently exploring advanced diagnostic methods to identify DNA signatures for more precise patient diagnoses. Pioneering treatment strategies are also under development, involving the direct intra-CSF injection of chemotherapy drugs to breach the blood–CSF barrier. This breakthrough could have a significant impact on leptomeningeal metastases patient treatment. With no approved treatments currently available for the disease, this presents an ideal opportunity for companies to investigate unmet needs and create therapeutic options that will improve the lives of these patients and capitalize on this rare medical condition.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the leptomeningeal metastases market. With no currently approved therapies and a dearth of promising drugs in the developmental pipeline to halt leptomeningeal metastases progression, the situation calls for immediate attention. The absence of a universally accepted diagnostic gold standard for leptomeningeal metastases heightens the risk of false-negative test results. Leptomeningeal metastases is diagnosed in only around 5% of metastatic cancer cases, leaving a larger portion undiagnosed or with asymptomatic involvement. Timely identification and treatment are vital, as leptomeningeal metastases can swiftly progress, resulting in patient mortality.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Size in 2021 USD 1.3 Billion Key Leptomeningeal Metastases Companies Plus Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Angiochem, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, TYK Medicines, Inc, Seagen Inc., Pfizer, Genentech, Inc., Angiochem Inc, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., and others Key Leptomeningeal Metastases Therapies Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL), AZD1390, Paclitaxel trevatide (ANG1005), Omburtamab, and others

Scope of the Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Leptomeningeal Metastases current marketed and emerging therapies

Leptomeningeal Metastases current marketed and emerging therapies Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Leptomeningeal Metastases Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Leptomeningeal Metastases Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about leptomeningeal metastases drugs in development @ Leptomeningeal Metastases Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Key Insights 2. Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Report Introduction 3. Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Overview at a Glance 4. Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Leptomeningeal Metastases Treatment and Management 7. Leptomeningeal Metastases Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Leptomeningeal Metastases Marketed Drugs 10. Leptomeningeal Metastases Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Analysis 12. Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Leptomeningeal Metastases Epidemiology

Leptomeningeal Metastases Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted leptomeningeal metastases epidemiology in the 7MM.

Leptomeningeal Metastases Pipeline

Leptomeningeal Metastases Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key leptomeningeal metastases companies, including Regeneron, Sanofi, Immunitor, Novartis, MedImmune, Cerenis Therapeutics, AFFiRiS, VBL Therapeutics, Abcentra, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Band Therapeutic, Innomedica, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Repair Biotechnologies, Northstar medical radioisotopes, Entos therapeutics, Caladrius Biosciences, Novo Nordisk, Esperion Therapeutics, Immusoft Corp, Kaleido Biosciences, Takeda Pharmaceutical, MetrioPharm, among others.

Glioma Market

Glioma Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key glioma companies, including Bayer, Chimerix, Aivita Biomedical, Denovo Biopharma, Northwest Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Immunomic Therapeutics, Imvax, MimiVax, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Epitopoietic Research Corporation (ERC), Istari Oncology, SonALAsense, Kintara Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Medicenna Therapeutics, BioMimetix, Eisai and Merck Sharp & Dohme, Kazia Therapeutics, Oblato, Genenta Science, Enterome, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, TME Pharma, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Servier, Orbus Therapeutics, TVAX Biomedical, AnHeart Therapeutics, Beigene, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Forma Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Incyte Corporation, Eli Lilly, among others.

Glioma Pipeline

Glioma Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key glioma companies, including PTC Therapeutics, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Philogen, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Xennials Therapeutics, AnHeart Therapeutics, Istari Oncology, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP