Lepide Unleashes AI-Led Lepide Protect: A Game-Changer for Permissions Management and Zero Trust

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move set to redefine the way organizations manage data access and implement Zero Trust, Lepide has officially launched Lepide Protect, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered permissions management solution designed to help organizations move beyond visibility and into action - instantly. Part of the 25.1 release of the Lepide Data Security Platform, this breakthrough functionality marks the beginning of a new era in data security automation and Zero Trust implementation.

With Lepide Protect, organizations can now detect, prioritize, and automatically revoke excessive permissions with unmatched speed and accuracy - all guided by intelligent, risk-based decision-making.

"This is the smartest thing to ever happen to permissions management," said Aidan Simister, CEO of Lepide. "Security teams are drowning in access sprawl and excessive permissions. Lepide Protect uses AI to cut through the noise, focus attention where it matters, and automate the fix - not six months from now, but today."

AI That Understands Your Organization — and Acts on It

Unlike traditional solutions that depend on static rules or massive manual effort, Lepide Protect uses AI to analyze access patterns, identify anomalies, and understand user roles within the organizational hierarchy. This enables a context-aware cleanup strategy that adapts to the business, instead of breaking it.

Key benefits include:

Automated Risk Reduction – AI detects and auto-revokes excessive permissions based on customizable policies.

– AI detects and auto-revokes excessive permissions based on customizable policies. Organizational Intelligence – Built around how your company actually functions, not generic identity groups.

– Built around how your company actually functions, not generic identity groups. Granular Delegation – Clean up small teams and critical data first, without needing to tackle "everyone and everything" at once.

Zero Trust, Delivered by Design

Zero Trust has long been the goal. Lepide Protect makes it achievable. By giving organizations continuous insight into who has access to what - and empowering them to take immediate, automated action - Lepide Protect closes the gap between policy and practice.

Also New in Lepide 25.1:

CCPA Compliance Dashboard – AI-driven risk summaries, customizable thresholds, and visibility into external data sharing on regulated files.

– AI-driven risk summaries, customizable thresholds, and visibility into external data sharing on regulated files. Pre-Filtered CCPA Reports – Instant insights into high-risk user behavior around sensitive data.

– Instant insights into high-risk user behavior around sensitive data. Updated Classification Templates – Smarter tagging for improved compliance mapping.

– Smarter tagging for improved compliance mapping. Modern UI/UX – A cleaner, faster interface designed for focus, efficiency, and control.

About Lepide

Lepide delivers the industry's most effective and affordable data security and governance solution - simple to implement, but powerful in protection. Unlike other vendors, our AI-driven audit reports, permissions analysis, and real-time threat remediation provides enterprise-grade security across file servers and Active Directory - without the enterprise price. Trusted by over 1,000 companies worldwide, Lepide combines cutting-edge technology with intuitive usability, keeping you ahead of risks and regulations with ease.