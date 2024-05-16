Leopard Imaging to Launch World’s First USB 3.2 Gen2 SuperSpeed Camera Powered by Infineon at Embedded Vision Summit 2024

Leopard Imaging has worked on USB cameras for years. The USB 3.2 Gen2 SS camera powered by Infineon's EZ-USB™ FX10 represents a significant leap forward in USB peripheral controller technology, extending the legacy of its predecessor, the Leopard Imaging cameras with EZ-USB™ FX3. With the latest ultra-fast USB 10Gbps and LVDS interfaces, the USB 3.2 camera offers an unprecedented increase in total bandwidth, up to 3x greater than its forerunner based on USB 3.0.

With the growing digitalization of real-world applications being driven by artificial intelligence (AI), there is an increasing demand for databases and higher-speed interfaces for all industries. The Leopard Imaging SS - series camera delivers digitalization with the Infineon EZ-USB™ FX10 via USB 10Gbps for these AI, high resolution imaging, and automation applications with industry-leading performance.

"Infineon is excited to collaborate with Leopard on the launch of industry's first USB 3.2 Gen 2 SuperSpeed camera using our EZ-USB™ FX10 device. This innovative, new camera opens up a world of possibilities for tomorrow's professionals in various industries, including camera surveillance using AI, industrial automation, automotive, medical imaging, robotics, and beyond," said Ganesh Subramaniam, Senior Vice President of Wired Connectivity Solutions, Infineon Technologies.

Leopard Imaging USB camera solutions are always popular among customers and distribution partners. "The New USB 3.2 Gen 2 SuperSpeed camera makes it easy for customers to do evaluation on image sensors with not only high resolution, but also high dynamic range, and high frame rate," says Richard Interrante, Director of Future Intelligent Solutions at Future Electronics , a channel partner of Leopard Imaging and Infineon.

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging has supported thousands of well-known companies in advanced imaging solutions with its experienced engineering teams, high quality manufacturing capabilities in both "Made in U.S.A" and offshore, and quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for automotive industry, and AS9100D for aerospace industry.

Leopard Imaging is showcasing the USB 3.2 SS camera demo at Embedded Vision Summit 2024 in Santa Clara Convention Center, Booth 704. To schedule a meeting, please contact marketing@leopardimaging.com

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader providing high definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in automotive vehicles, aerospace vehicles, drones, IoT, and robotics. An NVIDIA Elite Partner and a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging works closely with the most established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers, with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services.

