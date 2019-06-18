Lentainform Expands Its Reach in Europe Hiring for Its Cyprus Office

NICOSIA, Cyprus, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lentainform, a premium audience exchange network operating in the CIS region, announces its expansion in Europe, actively hiring new employees for the company's office in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Founded in 2013, Lentainform has more than 5 years of experience helping top publishers from Russia and other CIS countries drive quality traffic to the highest value pages and monetize their audiences. Now Lentainform is putting Europe at the center of the company's development strategy. It will be operating in the European market as a sub-brand of Kitenia Limited, a Cyprus company founded in 2017.

"We realize Europe is a saturated market, yet Lentainform is an ambitious business. We have a competitive product – our technology enables us to give readers the up-to-date content they want, while providing publishers with a steady flow of engaged visitors," says Markos Violaris, Chief Marketing Officer at Lentainform. "We believe our audience exchange and monetization solutions will help European news publishers reach their full potential," he adds.

Lentainform aims to further expand its reach in Europe, attending the industry's major conferences, sharing its many years of expertise, and fostering new partnerships.

Lentainform is a premium audience exchange network, which helps publishers acquire new audiences and profit from it using native advertising solutions. It targets 20 million unique readers with 17 billion recommendations monthly.

