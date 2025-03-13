LenioBio Earns Prestigious EU STEP Seal: A Signal of Excellence for Investors

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LenioBio is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious STEP Seal by the European Commission as part of its submission to the EU4Health funding call. The STEP Seal—standing for Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform—is granted to projects that successfully navigate the Commission's rigorous evaluation process. For investors, this accolade is a clear signal that LenioBio's technology is both innovative and highly credible.

LenioBio continues to advance its revolutionary ALiCE® cell-free protein production platform, developing it into a more cost-efficient and optimized biomanufacturing system designed to simplify and accelerate the scale-up of critical protein medicines. This will address the pressing need for more affordable treatments and aligns with the European Union's objectives of building a flexible, scalable, and rapid healthcare response system—a key pillar of the EU4Health initiative.

The STEP Seal is a new initiative from the European Commission, designed to spotlight projects and technologies with clear strategic value for Europe and support further investments. This recognition reinforces LenioBio's leadership in transforming biomanufacturing. It demonstrates that the company's technology has met stringent evaluation standards, marking it as a compelling and timely investment opportunity in the strategic healthcare arena.

"We are honoured to receive the STEP Seal, as it affirms our commitment to pioneering advancements in biomanufacturing," said André Goerke, CEO at LenioBio. "The STEP validates the transformative potential of our technology and serves as a strong signal to investors that our platform is in line with the European Union's strategic priorities in healthcare."

LenioBio's project (Project Number: EU4H-2024-PJ-01-3) represents a significant step toward transforming the production of critical protein medicines. With its focus on enhancing cost efficiency and scalability, the project is set to play a vital role in meeting current and future healthcare needs across Europe.

About LenioBio GmbH

LenioBio GmbH is a life sciences biotech company dedicated to transforming protein production through its proprietary ALiCE® technology. By eliminating the limitations and bottlenecks of traditional cell-based systems, LenioBio empowers researchers to explore new frontiers in protein expression and accelerate the development of cutting-edge therapeutics and diagnostics.

