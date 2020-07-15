Legal Industry Innovator Ed Sohn Joins Factor as Head of Solutions

Sohn's addition to the Factor leadership team signals a doubling down on its ambitions for growth as clients seek to address complex new legal challenges. As head of solutions, Sohn will focus on evolving Factor's existing client service offerings, designing and developing Factor's next generation of solutions, leveraging and bringing together the best of legal technology and charting a roadmap for Factor to advance its mission: enabling general counsel and executives at some of the largest companies in the world to deliver complex legal work at scale.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ed to Factor as we continue to assemble a top leadership team that embodies our culture as we aim to be the industry's leading New Law company," said Varun Mehta, CEO at Factor. "As large enterprises and legal departments navigate massive new burdens related to the COVID crisis—particularly in contracting—the need for meaningful innovation and advanced technology has never been greater and the stakes have never been higher. Ed is uniquely grounded in product management for the legal services and technology space, and he has the vision and passion to take our company and our clients to the next level."

During Sohn's tenure with EY Law, he served as managing director and global innovation and technology leader of the firm's law practice. He created and advanced EY Law's agenda for technology enablement and implementation, and he consulted directly with key clients on their legal transformation initiatives. Prior to joining EY Law, Sohn was a VP of product and partner management at Thomson Reuters Legal, where he managed product lifecycles for the company's Legal Managed Services (formerly Pangea3) business, including product definition and evaluation, requirements, roadmap, and maintenance. Sohn first joined Thomson Reuters/Pangea3 as a director/assistant VP of litigation solutions in New Delhi, India, scaling up and innovating in the earliest days of legal managed services. Sohn, who earned a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania, started his career as a litigator at King & Spalding in Atlanta.

"I am very excited to be joining Factor, which is unique for its agility, decisiveness and close alignment with its clients' strategic business goals," said Sohn. "Factor maintains the entrepreneurship and inventiveness of a fast-growing startup while also possessing the trust of an elite client base over proven multi-year relationships. I am ready – and our clients are ready, and the market is ready – to help co-develop Factor's next generation of scaled, tech-enabled service offerings."

Sohn's hiring comes on the heels of the addition of John Dillon, former divisional CFO of global consulting firm Mercer, who was recently named CFO, and Accenture veteran and Axiom Managed Solutions alumna, Roxann Erxleben, who serves as Factor's COO. The company has rapidly expanded after its spinoff of AMS from Axiom in February 2019, AMS's relaunch as Factor in January 2020, and the naming of Varun Mehta as CEO in January.

