Legal and General and Hive Learning win the Gold Award for 'Best use of social and collaborative learning technologies' at the 2021 Learning Technologies Awards

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive Learning and their client Legal & General (L&G) were awarded the gold award for 'Best use of social and collaborative learning technologies' at the 2021 Learning Technologies Awards last night.

The award was given as a result of the impact that the two teams were able to deliver for L&G employees as part of a new vision and approach to learning and development starting with enhancing leadership capability and embedding behaviours at scale over the course of the last 18 months.

Using Hive Learning's group-based and nudge-driven peer learning platform, Legal & General were able to deliver a series of programmes to support learners in critical areas –– from leadership development programmes to inclusion programmes and best practice communities. Conversational analysis and pulse check capability meant they were able to quickly capture feedback from learners on where they were struggling and deploy new, relevant learning resources in just days.

Working in an agile, sprint-based delivery model, the two teams were able to see impact in weeks they thought would take years to deliver. L&G's leaders reported feeling more confident in leading authentically, with agility, and able to help their team thrive, with 90% of learners forming a learning habit, 95% committing to putting inclusive actions into practice, and achieved a +50 NPS programme average

Tanya Bagchi, Group People Development Director, Legal & General said of the partnership:

"Hive Learning has empowered Legal & General to continuously evolve and iterate our approach to learning and development. We've created a connected user experience across our core programmes, reaching more and more of our people as well as increasing efficiencies in delivery and amplifying learning across the organisation.

"We're gathering and using data in new ways, which is helping us to empower our employees to take ownership and accountability for their own development. This digitally-enabled, democratised and collaborative approach to learning is even more important in a world where we're working in hybrid teams and our work with Hive Learning means we're already embracing the future of learning."

The Learning Technology Awards said of the award for 'Best use of social and collaborative learning technologies':

"The judges were very impressed with a clear vision and strategy for what the L&G team wanted to achieve, that was well in vision prior to the pandemic, but accelerated as a result of it. They were especially impressed with the learning design and how this was adapted as the programme launched, and a clear engagement campaign. Their focus on data and insight helped shape something which really seemed to resonate with the audience."

Hive Learning CEO Julia Tierney commented on the partnership:

"From an internal survey, we estimate that 80% of companies are hitting reset on their values and behaviours right now. But embedding those behaviours as a habit and making sure they stick is hard. The innovative approach that the Legal & General team took is a testament to what happens when an organization gets it right. Their agility and love of data makes them a dream partner and we're excited to continue our partnership together."

About Hive Learning

Hive Learning is the world's #1 peer learning platform. Their award-winning approach uses nudge theory and network science to help enterprise companies create and sustain culture change at scale by changing one behaviour at a time.

Hive Learning combines a consumer grade platform with peer learning programmes that accelerate skill adoption specialising in areas like inclusion, mental health, and leadership; expert services offer customers deep insights into their culture and deliver an engagement playbook designed over 20,000 deployments.

In the past three years, Hive Learning has generated over 22 million peer learning interactions in 196 countries and helped +80% of learners take action on what they learnt. Visit www.hivelearning.com to learn more.

About Legal & General

Established in 1836, Legal & General is one of the UK's leading financial services groups and a major global investor, with international businesses in the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia. With almost £1.3 trillion in total assets under management*, they are the UK's largest investment manager for corporate pension schemes and a UK market leader in pension risk transfer, alternative asset origination, life insurance, workplace pensions and retirement income. Through inclusive capitalism, they aim to build a better society by investing in long-term assets that benefit everyone.

About the Learning Technologies Awards

The Learning Technologies Awards are the most independent and sought-after awards in the industry. They recognise the commitment, enthusiasm and passion for learning technologies across the world. Finalists are selected by our independent judging panel of experts organised by the eLearning Network.

