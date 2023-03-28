Lefebvre Sarrut brings generative AI to legal information searches in Europe, a first in this industry

PARIS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lefebvre Sarrut, the European leader in legal, tax and regulatory knowledge, has integrated generative artificial intelligence into its legal information search solutions in Spain. By ensuring that its algorithms use verified content only, Lefebvre Sarrut is the first European legal knowledge company to offer reliable and complete AI-generated answers to legal professionals searching for information.

Recently, generative AI technology has been brought to the public's attention thanks to solutions like ChatGPT that create content, including texts, images, audio and synthetic data. Although the technology can write impressive texts that mimic human writing, the results can be inaccurate when based on incomplete, outdated or unverified information sources. To overcome these challenges, Lefebvre Sarrut has refined its algorithm's search capabilities to focus exclusively on up-to-date legal content from verified sources. This guarantee that users receive reliable and accurate information is a first for AI-based solutions in the legal sector.

Compared to other open models, Lefebvre Sarrut's innovative technology integrates a new advanced search algorithm that meticulously processes editorial content, using reliable sources such as the Group's Memento knowledge, as well as other verified information on legislation, doctrine and case law from its huge database. This content is then harmonized with language models to ensure precise, easy-to-read results, and supported by links to sources.

"We're proud to offer our clients this new, more powerful tool to enhance their legal work," said Olivier Campenon, CEO of Lefebvre Sarrut. "The benefits for legal professionals are immediate in terms of efficiency and time savings. This is just the beginning, and the combination of technologies we're developing will allow us to go even further. Our goal is to provide trustworthy solutions to bring real value and benefits to our customers. Our AI solutions are at the forefront of the industry, allowing us to take another step forward in our goal of enabling knowledge for a fairer, more efficient and sustainable society."

Lefebvre Sarrut is the European leader in legal, tax and regulatory knowledge. With offices in France (Lefebvre Dalloz), Germany (Juris/Stollfuß), Italy (Giuffrè Francis Lefebvre), the Netherlands (SDU), Spain (Lefebvre) and Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom (Larcier-Intersentia), the group provides publishing, training and software solutions to a wide range of organisations in the private and public sectors and to regulated professions (notaries, chartered accountants, lawyers, etc.). Lefebvre Sarrut generated revenues of €535 million in 2021 and employs 2,500 people.

