Leeds and Yorkshire businesses flock to 'meet the buyer' event for new multi-million pound waste-to-energy hub

LEEDS, England, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozens of representatives from businesses across Yorkshire have been finding out about the local supply chain opportunities being created by the construction of enfinium Skelton Grange, the new waste-to-energy hub in Leeds.

Businesses joined enfinium, its engineering, procurement and construction partner Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) and sub-contractor, Careys, at Leeds Civic Hall on Friday 23 September, taking the opportunity to explain how their goods and services could put them in prime positions to be part of the project's local supply chain.

The event was held as HZI begins the main construction phase of the three-year infrastructure project, with enabling works now drawing to a close.

Once operational, the facility will divert 410,000 tonnes of residual waste (that would otherwise go to landfill or export overseas) and use it to generate 49MW (gross) of low carbon baseload electricity per annum. This is enough homegrown, low carbon energy to power more than 100,000 UK homes and businesses.

HZI Project Director, Fabrice Vonnez, said: "Creating local job opportunities and offering local supply chain opportunities is part of our delivery plan and we were pleased to meet Yorkshire businesses with many relevant skills, goods and services. I'd like to thank everybody that took the time to attend and look forward to developing the new relationships we've formed."

Mike Maudsley, Chief Executive Officer at enfinium, said "We already know Yorkshire has a rich pool of talented people and businesses, with experience that is very relevant to us, because of our ongoing operations at our existing waste-to-energy facilities, Ferrybridge 1 and 2. But we also know there are always opportunities to extend our local supply chains even further and create more jobs and opportunities for local people and local firms. So it was great to meet so many new contacts with exactly the sort of skills we'll be looking for in the coming years."

