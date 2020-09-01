LED CHINA 2020 Shenzhen Opens Today with the Coordination of Online Webcast Platform

Based on LED technology and plus the participation of 1,200 elite brands, the show is extending its service market and aimed to offer specific solutions for its vertical application domains. Apart from renowned brands such as: SHENZHEN LEYARD OPTO-ELECTRONIC CO., LTD., with AT series fine pitch LED display, SHENZHEN GLOSHINE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., with X Pro Rental LED screen and SHENZHEN LIGHTLINK DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., with Nature Series-Tornado LED display, showcasing the 5G+8K trend to all visitors. And visitors will be delighted to see quite many new faces, such as BEIJING BOE DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.,. All the big names together formed a comprehensive industrial chain which applies to Entertainment / Staging / Broadcasting / Hospitality / Stadiums & Venues / Conferencing / Brand Marketing & Advertising / Experiential Design / Command & Control Rooms / Retail Environments / DOOH Networks / Conference & Multimedia / Pro AV & Installation.

Interactive Online Webcast Platform for Overseas Buyers

To make up for those who cannot attend the physical event in-person, organiser of LED CHINA, Informa Markets Trust, intuitively developed and launched its first virtual exhibition platform, LED CHINA Live Online Webcast. With its robust functions, buyers can:

Search for exhibitors and watch their live webcast with ease.

Attend conference webinars for trending technologies.

Interact with targeted suppliers through real-time chatting or video call.

Post enquiries and join the business 1-to-1 matching.

Support from Global Partners

LED CHINA | Live as a brand-new experience for B2B sourcing gains a lot of attention and support from global professional media and association, including ISP Audio & Light Magazine, CX Magazine, MediaVision, System Integration, Projection Light & Staging News and so on. These partners will present virtual tours of the show with their professional knowledge to all the audience they covered and in their local language.

LED CHINA | Live global partners

Physical version of LED CHINA 2020 will be running from 1-3 September, which will also be the best moments to experience the virtual exhibition through LED CHINA Live.

About LED CHINA:

Established in 2005, LED CHINA is the initiator of international LED exhibition in the world. Being the benchmark of the global LED industrial chain, LED CHINA· Shenzhen is devoted to build a one-stop trading platform with a wide range of LED related products, LED applications in different industrial fields. (For more, visit: www.LEDChina.com)

About the Organiser:

Informa Markets Trust, a joint venture of Informa Markets. Informa Markets is a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organizer in the world. It has over 11,000 staff and provides business service to over 40 countries for more than 50 different industries. Over 500 leading exhibitions across the globe are organised by Informa Markets

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1246940/LED_CHINA.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1246939/LED_CHINA_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1246985/LED_CHINA_3.jpg

Related Links

http://www.ledchina.com/



SOURCE Informa Markets Trust