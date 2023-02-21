'Learning Provider of the Year' Among Learning Pool's Double Award Victory at The Learning Awards 2023

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silver award for 'Learning Provider of the Year' was presented to Learning Pool, the global leading provider of corporate e-learning solutions that deliver extraordinary outcomes, at the awards ceremony in Westminster, London, last week.

Learning Pool was awarded Silver for 'Learning Provider of the Year' at The Learning Awards 2023.

Celebrating double award success, the team also achieved the Gold award for 'External Learning Solution of the Year' in partnership with Lidl GB. The award-winning bespoke program for Lidl GB's shift managers - having also won Bronze for 'Best Learning Technologies Project - Commercial Sector' at the Learning Technologies Awards 2022 - has notably resulted in a time saving of 19.5 hours compared to traditional classroom training and has a project cost saving of £2.5m.

The Learning Awards 2023 - delivered by the Learning and Performance Institute , the leading global authority on workplace learning and development - represent the pinnacle of achievement for individuals and organizations in the workplace learning sector.

The Silver award for 'Learning Provider of the Year' recognizes Learning Pool's unwavering commitment to innovation, pioneering and customer service. The recent addition of a leading-edge skills management capability through the acquisition of Swiss-based People-Analytix to help organizations develop a workforce with a strong set of skills that can be deployed in various situations is testament to that.

CEO, Learning Pool, Ben Betts said, "This award for Learning Provider of the Year is an outstanding achievement and very well deserved for the team at Learning Pool. The team unites to deliver outstanding results for our customers every day alongside truly groundbreaking community work that had had an extraordinary impact on the communities in which we live and work. In May, we will embark upon our most ambitious community project to date as we contribute more than 3,500 hours to local charities and causes that need it most. "

He continued, "These efforts to achieve more than is necessary in the search for extraordinary outcomes is the hallmark of what makes Learning Pool a special place to work. A huge thank you goes out to everyone that works for and partners with Learning Pool - without which none of this would be possible."

Learning Pool's position as a leader in the learning technologies space has been cemented with this Silver award for 'Learning Provider of the Year'. Last month, the L&D provider also advanced it's position on the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems to 'Core Leader'.

In November, Learning Pool walked away with the Bronze award for 'Learning Technologies Organization of the Year' at the Learning Technologies Awards 2022.

Find a full list of The Learning Awards 2023 winners here .

About Learning Pool

Learning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for companies and their people.

Global organizations across dozens of industries choose Learning Pool because the company gets their people ready to perform with learning that is personalized and purposeful. Learning Pool's passion for investing in people and dedication to continuous innovation is why they stay. Learning Pool is used in over forty languages by learners around the world.

Its comprehensive solutions easily integrate with the most common enterprise technology stacks. An expert team offers 24/7 customer support. And a commitment to data-driven outcomes ensures that L&D, HR, and Compliance teams can move beyond discussing learning as a cost center to harnessing its unique ability to produce a highly-skilled workforce, new competitive advantages, and an organization prepared for whatever the future might bring. Wherever you find ambitious companies investing in their people, you'll find Learning Pool.

CONTACT: Libby Cross, libby.cross@learningpool.com, +44 207 101 9383

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005832/The_Learning_Awards_2023.jpg

SOURCE Learning Pool