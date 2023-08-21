Learning Pool launches two new office spaces in response to mass growth

BICESTER, England, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Pool, the leading global provider of corporate learning solutions, has launched its fifth main office in the United Kingdom and a WeWork space in Kansas City.

Following the closure of Learning Pool's office in Combe, West Oxfordshire (which it inherited through the acquisition of HT2 Labs in 2019) last September, the learning technologies company opened its doors to its newest office in Bicester, Oxfordshire on Monday 14th August.

Learning Pool CEO, Ben Betts with the Mayor of Bicester, Councillor Harry Knight

Bicester is a historical market town, garden town and civil parish in the Cherwell district of northeastern Oxfordshire. Bicester has been acknowledged as a key area for growth in the UK. With excellent public transport options, including two main railway stations and the planned addition of the HS2 line, Bicester is easily accessible from all major UK cities including London, Oxford and Birmingham. The office will serve as a central meeting hub for many of Learning Pool's colleagues, clients and partners.

The office is in Minton Place, a purpose-built office development space offering some great perks for Learning Pool's colleagues, including free onsite parking.

The opening of the new office was marked with an official visit from the Mayor of Bicester, Councillor Harry Knight.

In preparation for the new office opening, Chris Myers-Smith, Facilities Manager, said "This marks a huge milestone in Learning Pool's journey and in particular for our CEO, Ben Betts who grew HT2 Labs from its humble beginnings to its acquisition by Learning Pool in June 2019 from office locations across Oxfordshire. Already, Learning Pool has amassed a significant customer base and staff presence in the south of England and we're pleased to now be in a position to build on this."

Earlier this month, Learning Pool also took on some space at a WeWork in downtown Kansas City, MO. The space will be used by a group of North American Sales Development Representatives (SDRs) as Learning Pool moves ahead with its expansion in the US.

Located in the Power and Light District in downtown Kansas City, the office supports the growing Kansas City entrepreneurial ecosystem, placing community members within close proximity to hundreds of successful businesses, dining & entertainment options and cultural experiences.

Learning Pool now has seven main offices in the UK and US. Find out where to find us here .

About Learning Pool

Learning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for workplaces investing in the performance and skills of their people. Supporting thousands of businesses investing in learning experiences for their global learners, Learning Pool's innovative AI learning platforms and skills solutions, combine integrated technology and adaptive content to produce actionable insight on every learner's performance.

Its world-class customer experience makes sure clients can harness its unique ability to produce a highly skilled workforce, new competitive advantages, and an organization prepared for whatever the future might bring.

Wherever you find ambitious workplaces investing in their people, you'll find Learning Pool.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2190232/CEO_Ben_Betts_Mayor_of_Bicester.jpg

SOURCE Learning Pool