League Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for its End-to-end Platform that Delivers a Personalized Health Benefits Experience

League's platform lowers overall health costs by driving year-round engagement and positive outcomes

SANTA CLARA, California, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American InsurTech, health and wellness market, Frost & Sullivan honored League, Inc. with the 2019 North America Customer Value Leadership Award. League was recognized for its Health Benefits Experience platform, which empowers employees with the right information and tools to take charge of their health, while also making it easy for employers to manage costs—leading to high user engagement and satisfaction with the platform; League's net promoter score is 84, more than ten times the average for the health insurance industry (8).

The Health Benefits Experience platform reduces operational inefficiencies and provides cost savings while enhancing the employee benefits experience. With extraordinarily high user engagement, the platform lowers the cost of purchasing and managing wellness, benefits, and advisory services for employers; essentially, it serves as a single point of access to benefits and coverage, telehealth, concierge services, lifestyle support, wellness, and virtual coaching. In particular, employees can leverage the company's app that boasts a digital wallet, support services (e.g., health guidance by medical professionals), and a benefits concierge that responds within seconds. Additionally, League presents a range of embedded services, like a marketplace of curated health and wellness products, services and experiences, and health programs based on users' interests.

Click here for the full multimedia experience of this release: https://best-practices.frost-multimedia-wire.com/league

For employers, this means improved medical outcomes across the organization, and reduced administrative and management costs. By empowering employees to build better habits and take preventative, not just reactive, care of their health, League is helping reduce annual spend on health needs. Additionally, the platform lowers the cost of purchasing and managing wellness, benefits and advisory services from the healthcare ecosystem, thus increasing return on investment. Notably, League's ability to provide near-24/7 service on claims reduces response time and, in turn, lowers human resources' involvement in benefits—customers have seen an 80 percent reduction in benefit-related questions directed at HR, on average.

"The League platform is quite instrumental in personalizing an employee's healthcare journey, providing exceptional customer experience and driving better results for all healthcare stakeholders – all while maximizing the investment for employers, who can now replace multiple point solutions with this one centralized platform," said Clare Walker, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Frost & Sullivan believes that the impact of such platform technologies on insurance processes will lead to improved decision-making, more efficient administration and an enhanced benefits experience across a member's entire health journey."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About League

League is the leading digital benefits platform for the modern workforce, turning benefits into a competitive advantage for employers, while managing costs and empowering employees to take control of their health with a category-defining Health Benefits Experience - The League HBXTM. League's cloud-based infrastructure connects forward-thinking businesses and their employees with health insurance, flexible spending accounts, health content, curated health journeys and on-demand, live health support. League unlocks employee benefits to give everyone the power to act every day and live longer, healthier lives.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com

Puneet Sandhu

Bateman Group for League

league@bateman-group.com

Related Links

http://www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan