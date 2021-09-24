Leadstar Media looking forward to Netherlands market opening with new affiliate site

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadstar Media looks to enter the regulated Dutch market that opens on October 1st and has launched a new affiliate site in preparation for the day.

Sports betting and media company Leadstar Media are expanding to the Netherlands with a new product when the market reopens on October 1st. The Dutch website is already live with information about the betting market and is getting a revamp in time for the opening. The new site poses a great opportunity for the company to gain a big market share in the Netherlands early on.

Jacob Ljunggren, Product Director, Leadstar Media:"The Netherlands is a market we've had our eyes on for a while as our goal is to enter as many regulated markets as possible. We have been waiting for the new licensing system to go live and soon that day is upon us. Our product team has developed a new website focused around comparing licensed bookmakers and we're ready to go when we get the green light. It's a new market for us and we look to be early adopters and position ourselves as the top sportsbook affiliate site in a gambling market that I believe can become one of the biggest in Europe."

MyBookmakers.nl is Leadstar Media's first site in the Netherlands and will offer betting site comparisons, betting offers and in-depth reviews of licensed bookmakers. However, Ljunggren does not rule out the possibility of more sites in the future.

"If the Duch market becomes what I believe it will be, it's not unlikely that we will launch more products in the future. As of now we don't have any news to share about additional sites, but the Netherlands is a very interesting market with great potential."

From October 1st there will be more legal online betting options for Dutch players to choose from. The Dutch regulator, KSA, expects to hand out around 35 licenses for online gambling after the regulation comes into force. Many of the new license applications will likely come from international operators that are already active in other European markets. The first licenses will be granted on September 28, only a few days before the regulation comes into effect.

