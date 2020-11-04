Leadstar Media launch new website comparing betting sites in Australia

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish iGaming affiliate, Leadstar Media, has launched Mybettingsites.com/au thus entering its 21st geographical market.

The launch of Leadstar Media's Australian product comes just a few months after their debut in Australasian market with MyBetttingsites.com/nz.

Eskil Kvarnström, CEO of Leadstar Media comments

- Entering the Oceanian iGaming industry, in Australia and New Zealand, was a natural next step for us as we look to target markets with strong sports betting industries and a high demand for quality online betting sites. Australia has one of the highest rates of betting per capita, and its strict licensing system has meant that all of the online operators there have well-regarded, quality sites.

MyBettingSites Australia compares Australia's best betting sites with in-depth reviews written by Australian betting experts. Reviews contain information about how to sign-up, what kinds of features are available and provide a general overview of each site's strengths and weaknesses.

"Our aim is to facilitate punters' needs as they search for the best betting sites in Australia. As with all our products, we want to make the sports betting experience seamless for both beginners and for more experienced players."

Product Director, Jacob Ljunggren

- Australia has been one of those markets we've wanted to enter for a while now. Aussies love sports, and betting, and we have a proven track record of helping sports fans find the top betting websites in their country, so we're excited to also begin helping Australians too. We've got a great team working on My Betting Sites Australia, some old heads and some young talent, which will help us to create a product that we believe will become one of Australia's top sports betting affiliate sites."



