Leading UK Telephone Bookmaker marks 25th Anniversary with exciting launch of new betting site

UCKFIELD, England, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the leading companies in UK telephone betting: Goodwin Racing have extended their legendary product online with a brand new sportsbook Betgoodwin, accessible to UK players via www.betgoodwin.co.uk, offering the latest technology such as bet cash out and create a bet to new and existing UK players. The Betgoodwin sportsbook has been developed in partnership with industry leading software suppliers FSB Technology.

Goodwin Racing are a longstanding traditional UK bookmaker with an ethos of excellent customer service and the Betgoodwin offering is a welcome and refreshing addition to the existing UK sportsbooks currently available. With 10s of thousands of pre market and in play betting opportunities every month, UK players can place bets at any time of the day on their favourite sports safe in the knowledge that Betgoodwins customer service team are on hand to deal with any queries or issues.

The current exclusive free bet refund offers that Goodwin Racings telephone customers currently enjoy such as up to 100 free bet refund if their UK horse selection finishes 2nd beaten by a nose or up to 100 free bet refund if their UK horse selection falls at the last when leading will be extended to online consumers via the Betgoodwin sportsbook offering. View details >> https://betgoodwin.co.uk/promotions/

Regular promotions, enhanced place terms, create a bet, cash out and price boosts will accompany these free bet refunds to ensure players are getting great value and fun.

Betgoodwin customers, new and existing, will still be able to place bets over the telephone via friendly, knowledgeable operators or online using the Betgoodwin.co.uk sportsbook, creating a multi-channel betting service all within the same account and wallet.

New customers to Betgoodwin can get a free 10 bet by registering an account and placing a bet of 10 or more on any sportsbook selection at odds of evens or more. (One free bet per customer. Free bet credited upon settlement of qualifying bet. Free bet stake not included in returns. Max free bet 10. Offer available for a limited time. See website for full terms and conditions.) Begambleaware.org

In partnership with Income Access, the Betgoodwin affiliate program will allow approved affiliates the opportunity to earn some serious money in the form of CPA and revenue share agreements.

