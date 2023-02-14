Leading finance juggernaut, Kelly Mathieson, to join AI-disruptor Jaid as Board member

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaid is thrilled to announce that Kelly Mathieson has joined its Board as a Director of the London-based AI-technology disruptor.

Mathieson's unique combination of entrepreneurial and corporate experience, and strategic mindset, will help usher in a new era for Jaid as the company expands its AI-capabilities. This appointment follows Jaid's recent £3 million raise in December.

Throughout her career in trading, clearing, collateral management, custody and securities lending, Mathieson has been a champion of women in traditionally male-dominated spaces.

She is a well-known technology trailblazer, leading the dialogue at events all over the world. More recently, Mathieson was named as Global Custodian's North America Industry Person of the Year and has previously written for expert-publications such as The American Banker.

This appointment re-unites Mathieson and Dan Kramer, Jaid CEO. They have a history of building highly regarded, groundbreaking solutions that are uniquely servicing clients within the financial and technology industries across global markets.

Mathieson joins a board chaired by Ken Tregidgo and fellow directors, Gareth Burchell, Paul James, and Dan Kramer.

Kelly Mathieson commented: "In 2023's challenging economic conditions, it is critical that technology businesses align to missions and initiatives that deliver real results - to not only talk the talk but walk the walk. At Jaid, the team are doing both - elevating understanding of the power of AI and applying its technology to solving day-to-day challenges across businesses, reducing operational costs and enabling more timely and informed decisions. Jaid's leadership, directed by Dan, is an exceptional, diverse team of top talent from around the world, and I am eager to support and build on their many accomplishments. I am proud to be joining Jaid's Board and am excited to see what the next twelve months bring".

Dan Kramer, Jaid CEO commented: "Kelly has been a great advisor of mine for many years, and we are beyond thrilled that Kelly is joining us on our mission to give businesses the best possible chance of succeeding through AI-powered intelligent business communication services. The insight Kelly has from her own time as an entrepreneur and extensive experience and expertise running both the Collateral and Custody businesses at JP Morgan push Jaid into the next stage of its evolution".

About Jaid

Jaid is a modern Al-powered automation platform that extracts critical data from all company and customer communications across all channels. It analyzes and organizes the data into meaningful, actionable insights and seamlessly integrates with existing systems and workflows. By freeing employees from repetitive tasks, Jaid increases productivity and operational efficiency, while enhancing customer experience and improving employee engagement. The company has offices in London and New York, supporting a rapidly expanding roster of financial services clients, including ClearBank, Syndio, Calastone, and Legal & General, and has established a strong partner network.

