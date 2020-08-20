Leading EM Analytics Platform REDD Intelligence Unveils London Team, New CEEMEA Coverage

Led by Emerging Markets Debt Specialist David Orbay-Graves

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REDD Intelligence ("REDD"), an online fixed-income intelligence and analytics platform focused on emerging markets, today announced that David Orbay-Graves has joined as Managing Editor of Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEEMEA).

He oversees a team of three other new staffers in London and reports into Gabriel DeSanctis, Global Editor in Chief and CEO of Asia, who he will work in tandem with, alongside Latin America Managing Editor Maria Fernanda Blaser.

This expansion comes on the heels of REDD's first institutional financing which is being partly used for this new CEEMEA coverage that rounds out REDD's Global Emerging Markets offering.

The new London team members who report to Orbay-Graves are:

Jason Carey , London Bureau Editor

, London Bureau Editor Rob Hartley , Senior Reporter

, Senior Reporter Mark Bohlund, Senior Analyst

"We are thrilled to have assembled such an experienced team under David's leadership and are confident they will replicate our highly successful Asian and Latin American research offerings as we now provide a truly global platform," said Group CEO and Co-Founder Valeria Morozovsky Girimonte.

"With Covid-19 taking an indiscriminate toll on economies in every corner of the globe, access to unbiased and high- quality news, research and analysis – backed by on-the-ground insights and intelligence -- has never been more timely and valuable," added Orbay-Graves. "I am proud to join this stellar team and lead this new charge so we can continue providing unmatched value to our clients."

Key Local CEEMEA Additions

REDD also announced that it is adding reporters in Cape Town, Istanbul and Kyiv to ramp up local CEEMEA coverage in core African, Middle Eastern and Eastern European hubs. Further details of those team members will be announced in the coming weeks.

London Team Backgrounds

David Orbay-Graves has been working in London as a financial journalist and editor specializing in emerging markets since 2014. Prior to joining REDD, he was deputy editor of Debtwire's CEEMEA product. David has a MA (Hons) in Medieval History from the University of St Andrews and a MA in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian.

Jason Carey has more than twenty years of editorial experience gained at LexisNexis, Bloomberg News, Debtwire and S&P Global where he covered law, economics and finance. He graduated in philosophy from King's College London and is proficient in French and Japanese.

Rob Hartley has a wide range of experience in financial journalism and has been published in the Financial Times, Reuters, Euromoney Magazine and IFR, among other publications. He specialises in capital markets and the former Soviet Union and has previously been posted in Moscow , Hong Kong and Washington DC . Rob has a MA in Politics from Sheffield University and a BA in Business from Nottingham Business School.

Mark Bohlund is an economist and sovereign risk analyst with previous experience covering Africa , the Middle East and Asia for Bloomberg Economics, IHS Global Insight and Business Monitor International (now Fitch Solutions). He has a Master's in Economics from Uppsala University and is a CFA charter holder. He is fluent in English, French and Swedish and proficient in German and Spanish.

About REDD Intelligence

Headquartered in New York, Risk Event Driven Distressed Intelligence (REDD Intelligence) is a leading provider of material intelligence on emerging market event driven special situations.

Through an online platform and mobile applications, REDD delivers real-time news and analytics on more than 1,400 emerging market companies. REDD's recognized team of journalists and analysts continuously reports on trading catalysts, allowing bankers, asset managers and advisers to focus on opportunities relevant to their unique market or business needs.

