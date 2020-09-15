Leading Danish Car Importer Selects LMS365 to Drive Digital Learning Transformation

Semler Lowers Training Costs, Strengthens Learning Retention with Microsoft 365 Integration

AARHUS, Denmark, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Group, Denmark's largest automotive group, has successfully implemented LMS365's learning solution to support the digital transformation of learning among their 5,000 internal and external users.

Before deploying LMS365, Semler Group's learning team sought a learning platform that would match their ambitious Microsoft 365 strategy and digitally transform the Semler Academy, its internal training and certification program. With LMS365, Semler found a solution to support their goals, paving the road to becoming the most digitally advanced company in their sector. They seamlessly deliver a tailored learning experience for sales, service and technical staff across its employees and network of resellers through its existing Microsoft Office 365 infrastructure. Semler can deploy, track and manage the learning and knowledge needed to meet the high requirements for working with volume brands like Škoda and Volkswagen, and luxury brands like Audi, Porsche and Bentley.

Using LMS365, Semler Group has been able to:

Optimize the required time spent on each certification – Personalized certification paths have helped eliminate redundant training, reducing employee time spent on training by 40%, resulting in more time to focus on customers.

– Personalized certification paths have helped eliminate redundant training, reducing employee time spent on training by 40%, resulting in more time to focus on customers. Reduce the overall cost of training – With its new remote learning capabilities and efficient learning paths, Semler has reduced classroom training by 50%.

– With its new remote learning capabilities and efficient learning paths, Semler has reduced classroom training by 50%. Increase adoption of Microsoft 365 – Semler is able to maximize use of the entire Microsoft 365 suite, improving operations and performance for its fast-paced work environment.

To learn more about how companies like Semler are implementing LMS365 and Microsoft 365 to uplevel their business, read the full case study and watch the video on the LMS365 website here: https://tinyurl.com/y22quyro

Robert Nederby, regional manager and senior vice president, professional services, LMS365, said: "There is no doubt that Semler Group is a future-forward company that understands the value of learning. We are excited to have a customer like Semler Group with high aspirations who considers Microsoft 365 key to their digital transformation. The fact that they not only understand the advantages of our platform but also use it in new and innovative ways is a great inspiration to our team."

Morten Krüger Stadpris, digital learning manager, Semler Group, said: "LMS365 has been a gamechanger due to its seamless integration with Microsoft 365. This is the only platform built into the Microsoft suite, and using Microsoft Power Apps was especially key for us to deliver tailored learning experiences for both internal and external users."

About LMS365:

LMS365 has 700+ enterprise and public customers with over 4 million users. 50+ trusted partners have implemented the solution in more than 40 countries, with customers in all sectors, and deployments ranging from a few hundred employees to 50,000+ employees. LMS365, a Microsoft Preferred Solution, is one of the fastest-growing cloud-based Learning Management Solutions in the market today. LMS365 provides a modern, integrated, and familiar learning experience as learning is now made possible within Microsoft Teams, Mobile and SharePoint Online. LMS365 is fast to install, highly configurable, easy to use and fully integrated with the rest of your digital workplace, including Office 365, SharePoint & Teams. Website: LMS365.com

