Leading crypto payment processor CoinsPaid is ready to re-haul DeFi

TALLIN, Estonia, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 was an explosive year for the crypto payments market. More and more businesses are discovering that accepting Bitcoin can reduce payment costs by 80%. How? Let's hear the explanation from the team of CoinsPaid.

How a good crypto payment processor can transform a business

With over 4.8 billion euro's worth of crypto handled in 2021, CoinsPaid is one of the world's biggest cryptocurrency payment processors. It serves over 800 merchants and processes 7% of all the transactions within the Bitcoin network. CoinsPaid's achievements were even marked by the Payment Provider of the Year title at the AIBC Summit in Dubai.

Apart from a blockchain payment gateway, CoinsPaid offers a comprehensive ecosystem with a B2B and B2C wallets, an OTC exchange, a SaaS platform, and now also a token, CPD, with a range of DeFi use cases.

More than 800 merchants have chosen CoinsPaid out of dozens of crypto payment providers. As the reason for their choice, most cite transparent fees with no exchange rate gaps; on-the-fly conversion to fiat and withdrawals to a bank account; and the possibility to receive a payment in 30+ cryptocurrencies.

Prioritizing security

Excellent security is what really makes CoinsPaid stand out in the busy crypto payment processing market. The company uses two integrated risk scoring systems (Crystal and Scorechain), so that any suspicious payment source ('dirty coins') can be easily detected.

CoinsPaid is also the only crypto payment service to hold two blockchain security audit certificates (by Kaspersky Labs and 10Guards). Finally, the company is regulated in the EU and follows all the KYC and AML rules.

A crypto payment processor linking traditional businesses and DeFi

CoisPaid's leadership in the crypto payment industry puts it in a unique position to introduce merchants to DeFi. In September 2021, it launched CPD, a token that runs on Ethereum, BSC, and Polygon. CPD is the center of the whole ecosystem.

Merchants can get discounts on processing fees of up to 50% for staking CPD, and soon they'll gain access to a full DeFi dashboard.

Between January and November 2021, CoinsPaid's processed volume grew by 318%, and the number of transactions by 111%. 2022 is bound to bring more growth with new DeFi tools and an expansion to Latin America. Would you like to save 80% on payments, too? Then contact CoinsPaid today and and jump-start your growth.

