Leading Automotive and Sustainability Executives Join eTukTuk as Advisors to Promote Sustainable Transport

Executives from Capital Maharaja Group, InnoSolve Lanka, and SLACMA join eTukTuk's advisory board, bringing decades of knowledge to further platform development ahead of launch in Sri Lanka

LONDON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eTukTuk, a blockchain-based electric vehicle (EV) and charging station ecosystem, today announces the appointment of three prominent executives to its Board of Advisors.

Joining the Board of Advisors is a group of leaders in the automotive and sustainability spaces including Niro Cooke, Group Director on the Main Board of Capital Maharaja; Sheran Fernando, Co-Founder of InnoSolve Lanka; and Dimantha Jayawardena, President of SLACMA, the Sri Lankan Automotive Component Manufacturers Association.

The advisors boast unmatched professional experience across multiple disciplines and industries including the development of large-scale government infrastructure and energy projects, the formulation of mobility policy in Sri Lanka, and at the highest levels of government. The advisors will be responsible for working directly with the eTukTuk team as it continues to develop its sustainable and accessible network of charging stations and electric vehicles within Sri Lanka, where the project is set to launch later this year.

Niro Cooke, Group Director on the Main Board of Capital Maharaja, will provide the team with knowledge in navigating Sri Lanka's current electric vehicle infrastructure. Cooke said: "eTukTuk is redefining transportation in the developing world. Creating incentives for people to make the switch from Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) to EVs is the next step in achieving wide-scale EV adoption. At Capital Maharaja, we believe in having the courage to be different; working with a company like eTukTuk which shares this ethos aligns well with our values."

Sheran Fernando, Co-Founder of InnoSolve, will bring expertise in the digitalisation of mobility and a distinguished voice in the formulation of mobility policy in Sri Lanka. Commenting on his appointment, Fernando said: "Having worked in both the mobility and sustainability industry for many years, I'm looking forward to bringing my knowledge of the local transport sector to eTukTuk as it rolls out its sustainable and accessible transportation solution in Sri Lanka."

Dimanta Jayawardena, President of SLACMA, the Sri Lankan Automotive Component Manufacturers Association, will support the team with his prior experience in navigating the Sri Lankan transport and manufacturing system, thus delivering an improved one. Jayawardena commented: "eTukTuk and I share a vision for Sri Lanka's transport and manufacturing system and together we're committed to delivering the best transportation and manufacturing system possible to the drivers and users of TukTuks - and electric vehicles across the country. I believe this journey with the eTukTuk team will make a real difference to the transportation system as we know it."

eTukTuk's Chief Information Officer, Seth Ward said: "Cooke, Fernando, and Jayawardena's participation in the development of eTukTuk will help contribute to the expansion of the project, and be of tremendous value to our team as we gear up to launch our network in Sri Lanka later this year."

About eTukTuk

eTukTuk is building an open network of charging stations and a proprietary three-wheeled electric vehicle on the blockchain to scale EV adoption and make sustainable transportation accessible for developing economies that need it most. The first automotive project built on Cardano, eTukTuk represents a real-world use case for blockchain technology. The eTukTuk team has spent years on the ground in Sri Lanka accruing first-hand knowledge of the market and building a network of prominent government and industry partners to ensure a successful launch in its first region.

