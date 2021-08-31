Leading AI Chipmaker Hailo Partners with Macnica in Japan

By collaborating with Macnica, a leading global semiconductor distributor, Hailo will be better able to serve its growing base of Japanese customers

TOKYO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) chipmaker Hailo has partnered with Macnica, a leading global semiconductor distributor, to sell Hailo's products in Japan. The agreement with Macnica will allow Hailo to expand its presence in Japan, extending its reach to customers in fields such as smart retail, smart cities, smart homes, industry 4.0, and beyond.

The agreement is part of Hailo's strategy to strengthen partnerships with existing customers in Japan, while expanding further into other Asia-Pacific markets to enable companies from a wide array of industries to accelerate AI computing performance at the edge. Hailo will continue to offer its innovative product line to customers in the region, including its specialized AI processor for edge devices, the Hailo-8™, as well as its M.2 and Mini PCIe high-performance AI acceleration modules.

"Working with Macnica will significantly strengthen our presence in the Asia-Pacific region, where interest in Edge AI solutions continues to rise," said Orr Danon, CEO of Hailo. "This comes with growing demand from Japanese customers as they seek to empower their devices with AI capabilities at the edge. We were impressed by Macnica's mission statement, as well as their strong relationship with customers, and we are confident that with our collaboration, we will further expand our offerings in the region."

"We are excited to work with a leading company like Hailo, as we see the vast potential of their innovative AI solutions at the edge," said Yusuke Kobayashi, Macnica Altima company president. "Our deep experience supplying semiconductors and other innovative technologies to this key market, combined with Hailo's state-of-the-art AI products and team's capabilities, will bring significant value to customers in Japan."

The partnership follows the establishment of Hailo Japan G.K., Hailo's wholly owned subsidiary located in Tokyo, led by former Sony executive Hiro Uchida.

The Hailo-8™ delivers unprecedented performance to edge devices. Featuring up to 26 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS), the module is built with an innovative architecture that enables edge devices to run sophisticated deep learning applications that could previously only run on the cloud. Hailo-8's advanced structure translates into higher performance, lower power, and minimal latency, enabling enhanced privacy and better reliability for smart devices operating at the edge.

About Hailo

Hailo, an AI-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, has developed a specialized Artificial Intelligence (AI) processor that delivers the performance of a data center-class computer to edge devices. Hailo's AI processor reimagines traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. Supported by its Hailo-8™ M.2 and Mini PCIe high-performance AI acceleration modules, the deep learning processor is designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a wide variety of sectors including automotive, industry 4.0, smart cities, smart homes, and retail.

About Macnica

Since it was established in 1972, Macnica has provided leading-edge semiconductors, electronic devices, networks and cyber security products with high value-added technology. More recently, Macnica has been actively developing new businesses in the fields of AI, IoT, automated driving and robotics, based on its strength in global sourcing and strategic planning for world-leading technologies. With its slogan "Co.Tomorrowing", Macnica connects leading-edge technologies with 'Macnica' intelligence to provide unique services and solutions, *creating social value and contributing to the betterment of future societies. Headquartered in Yokohama, Macnica's global business spans 24 countries and 84 locations worldwide.

