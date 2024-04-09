Leadec has assembled the 500,000th wheel for MAN

STUTTGART, Germany and GLIWICE, Poland, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadec has assembled the 500,000th wheel for the MAN truck plant in Niepołomice, Poland. It was handed over in a ceremony at the end of January and will be on display at the plant. Since August 2022, Leadec has taken over wheel and tire assembly for Europe's largest truck assembly plant.

In the photo from left to right: Marian Hodulik, Head of Logistic MAN Niepołomice, Paweł Garbicz, Project Operations Coordinator MAN Niepołomice, Przemysław Pendrowski, Managing Director Leadec Poland, Marek Warda, Director of the Gliwice site and Project Manager Krzysztof Pałka from Leadec.

"The 500,000th wheel is proof of the excellent cooperation with MAN in all areas, be it operations, quality, or logistics. My thanks go to the entire team, who do an outstanding job of delivering all the wheels to the plant just in time and just in sequence," says Przemysław Pendrowski, Managing Director Leadec Poland.

The wheels are assembled in an assembly shop in Kokotów, close to the plant in Niepołomice. A 112-strong team assembles 40,000 wheels per month so that around 240 trucks can roll off the production line in 3-shift operation. Production is organized according to the MAN production sequence system, with a 24-hour buffer. Ten trucks deliver the fully assembled wheels to the plant every day, ready for immediate use in production.

Leadec has been operating in Poland since 1998, with sites in Gliwice, Polkowice and Poznan, and at the customers' plants. In addition to the wheel and tire services, the company focuses on automation solutions and installations, production equipment maintenance, technical facility management and cleaning. Besides having a strong footprint in the automotive industry, the service specialist is also operating in other sectors of the manufacturing industry, aerospace industry, and food industry.

Leadec is the leading global service specialist for factories across their entire life cycle and related infrastructure. The company, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, generated sales of EUR 1.24 billion and employed around 23,000 people worldwide in 2023. Leadec is based at more than 350 sites, often directly at the customers' plants and facilities, supporting them along the entire production supply chain with more than 60 years of experience.

Leadec's global services comprise: Engineer (Production Planning & Optimization, Automation and Production IT), Install (Electrical Installation, Mechanical Installation and Relocation), Maintain (Production Equipment Maintenance and Technical Cleaning), Support (Technical Facility Management, Infrastructural Facility Management and Logistics) as well as other local services. The digital business platform Leadec.os offers an end-to-end solution which digitizes all service processes across systems.

