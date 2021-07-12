Leadec expands in the field of electrical installations

"High-performance and safe electrical components in production – this is what the experts at Leadec are skilled at. Thanks to its many years of experience, Schulz & Reichl Elektrobau GmbH is an ideal addition to our company in this field of activity. Furthermore, we can offer our customers in the north even better service thanks to the new site," says Alexander Bonk, Senior Vice President Operations Germany.

Schulz & Reichl Elektrobau GmbH specializes in electrical installations, medium-voltage switchgear, switchgear, data processing technology, security technology, building automation and lightning protection. The company provides all services from planning and consulting to installation and maintenance from a single source, for example for logistics centers. Thanks to the synergies with Leadec, customers from the industrial sector will in future benefit from the company's expertise and extended range of services for electrical systems.

Moving forward with a tailwind

Katrin Jahne-Finck and Frank Reichl founded the company in 1998 and jointly assumed its management. "We are pleased that Leadec is integrating our 40 employees and our know-how and further expanding our services. We are proud to play an important role in the Rostock region. As part of the Leadec Group, requests from the south of Germany can now also be competently fulfilled," Katrin Jahne-Finck and Frank Reichl are very pleased to say.

About Leadec

Leadec is the leading global service specialist for factories across their entire life cycle and related infrastructure. The company, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, employs about 18,000 people worldwide. In 2020 Leadec earned sales of around EUR 830 million. For almost 60 years, Leadec has been supporting its customers along the entire production supply chain. The service provider is based at more than 300 sites, often directly at the customers' plants and facilities.

Leadec's global services comprise: Engineer (Production Planning & Optimization, Automation and Production IT), Install (Electrical Installation, Mechanical Installation and Relocation), Maintain (Production Equipment Maintenance and Technical Cleaning), Support (Technical Facility Management, Infrastructural Facility Management and Logistics) as well as other local services. The Leadec.os digital business platform is used to record all processes end-to-end and integrate further digital services.

For more information about Leadec go to: www.leadec-services.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571724/Leadec.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571723/Leadec_Logo.jpg

Contact for press and media

Dr. Marion Hebach

Head of Global Communications

Leadec Holding BV & Co. KG

Meitnerstraße 11

70563 Stuttgart

Germany

Tel. +49 711 78 41-174

marion.hebach@leadec-services.com

www.leadec-services.com

SOURCE Leadec Holding BV & Co. KG