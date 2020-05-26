LCG Announces Upcoming Trading Webinars

LONDON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of its increased coverage on market volatility, the London Capital Group (LCG) is pleased to announce the following complimentary webinars for traders at all knowledge levels for May and June 2020:

Supermarket Share Trading

Trade Tesla & Auto Shares

Trade the Fitness industry

7 Tips For Trading At Home

Beer Industry Trading

Trade Fintech Shares

Trading "Defensive Shares

Direct FX Intervention

Breakout Trading Strategy

5 Steps to Trading Discipline

Trading a Falling Market

In addition, LCG recently launched a newsletter campaign which helps traders to master risk management techniques via live events and expert analysis on market movements as well as quick updates on social media to reflect the current market opportunities.

"Market volatility is far from a given and many traders get caught offside by not adjusting quickly enough. Having a trading strategy that can adapt parameters like profit targets and stop losses is paramount," explains Jasper Lawler, the Head of Research and Education at the London Capital Group (LCG).

According to Lawler, following the latest economic events is important to a trader at any level. It helps to understand how a specific asset will perform over the coming day and allows to adjust the strategy accordingly. Technical analysis is also central to developing an idea of how a given asset may move.

LCG is seeing an increased interest from people wanting to take advantage of volatile markets. The number of those looking for information on mobile devices related to daily affairs analysis, trading psychology and strategy have risen by 25 % and traders now lean more on their risk knowledge.

LCG offers trading to its clients on the trading platform LCG Trader or the popular MT4 platform. New traders have the opportunity to learn about intermediate and advanced timing techniques and test drive the markets with a demo trading account. Trading Education by LCG is suitable for anyone who has a keen interest in learning more about trading the financial markets, including forex, stocks and crypto trading.

Sign up for the webinars under https://webinars.lcg.com/

Get more analysis and education from LCG

Analysis & Education, LCG blog, LCG Glossary - your daily dose of the trading essentials with articles, infographics and video tutorials

Week ahead - your weekly dose on market analysis

About LCG

The London Capital Group (LCG) is a global business, based in London with more than two decades of experience in online trading. With a powerful multi-asset class platform, industry-leading spreads and world-class market analysts, the company has grown to become the financial trading provider of choice for serious traders. Clients enjoy a diverse choice of products and can trade CFDs and spread bet on forex, indices, shares and commodities using the company's intelligent LCG Trader platform. Price improvement technology and a world-class charting package deliver an unrivalled trading experience while advanced mobile apps allow clients to trade on the go with a single tap. LCG is authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The information and comments provided herein under no circumstances are to be considered an offer of solicitation to invest and nothing herein should be construed as investment advice. The information provided is believed to be accurate at the date the information is produced. CFDs and spread betting* are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.*Important Note: Please note that Spread Betting is only available for clients residing in the United Kingdom and registered with London Capital Group Limited.

Contacts:

The London Capital Group (LCG)

Corporate Communications | Spokesperson

Contact: Alexandra Sabolova

E-mail: alexandra.sabolova@lcg.com | www.lcg.com

Tel: +421 907 722 416

The London Capital Group (LCG)

Head of Research and Education

Contact: Jasper Lawler

E-mail: jasper.lawler@lcg.com | www.lcg.com

Related Links

https://www.lcg.com



SOURCE London Capital Group (LCG)