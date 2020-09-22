LC Waikiki Georgia Has Started E-Commerce Operation

LC Waikiki, who offers affordable fashion to every part of the society, has developed its own webpage https://www.lcw.com/ge-GE, which will be implemented for dressing people in accordance with their style and budget with its mission "Everyone Deserves to Dress Well". With the new webpage https://www.lcw.com/ge-GE, it will be much easier to shop with home comfort. Trendy pieces of the season will be placed with online store catalogue and will be presented to the customers via LC Waikiki Georgia web page.