LBB Specialties Partners with Kerry Group to Launch Innovative Ingredients to the Personal Care Market

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredient distribution in North America, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Kerry Group, a world leading taste and nutrition partner for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets with innovative, sustainable specialty ingredients for the Personal Care industry.

With this agreement, LBB Specialties will be Kerry's distribution partner in the United States and Canada for its new line of emollients, emulsifiers and fermentation-derived actives specifically designed for skin care, personal care, and cosmetics.

"We are honored to partner with Kerry, a brand synonymous with technology, innovation, and quality in the Food & Nutrition industry, as their key Personal Care distributor—launching their technology and expertise into the PC market," said Christopher Nork, Senior Vice President of LBB Specialties Care. "As consumer demand grows for natural, innovative, sensory-rich and sustainable formulations, this partnership aligns with our customer excellence pillar and resources to our clients."

This innovative range includes products that elevate the sensory and functional experiences of personal care products. Kerry offers state-of-the-art emulsifiers that enhance stability and texture and fermentation-derived actives that enhance anti-aging.

"Partnering with LBB Specialties is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our goals," said Derek Klaehn, EVP of Strategy & New Ventures at Kerry. "LBB Specialties' extensive network and technical expertise make them an ideal partner to expand the reach of our Kerry portfolio in the North American market. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability mirrors our own, and together we aim to set new science-backed benchmarks in the Personal Care industry."

The partnership between Kerry and LBB Specialties underscores a shared commitment to fostering creativity and innovation in the personal care industry. By combining Kerry's legacy of ingredient excellence with LBB Specialties' strong distribution and market knowledge, the collaboration aims to inspire formulators and elevate end-user experiences across North America.

"We are confident that Kerry's naturally focused ingredient portfolio will offer formulators unique solutions that combine superior aesthetics with excellent application properties," added Nork. "Our collaboration will enable us to deliver multi-functional formulation benefits to skin, hair, sun and color care applications for our clients, solidifying our position as a consultative solutions provider to brands across the full Personal Care value chain."

For more information about Kerry's new line of innovative, sustainable specialty ingredients for the Personal Care industry, contact LBB Specialties today.

About LBB Specialties

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution. It is a diversified supplier serving end markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. www.LBBSpecialties.com

About Kerry

Kerry is a world leading taste and nutrition partner for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. We innovate with our customers to create great-tasting products, with improved nutrition and functionality, while ensuring a better impact for the planet. Our leading consumer insights, global RD&A team of 1,100+ food scientists and extensive global footprint enable us to solve our customers' complex challenges with differentiated solutions. At Kerry, we are driven to be our customers' most valued partner, creating a world of sustainable nutrition, and will reach over two billion consumers with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030. www.kerrygroup.com

Media Contact:

Ahmed Hanafy

media@lbbspecialties.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537440/LBB_Specialties_Logo.jpg