LBB Specialties Announces Appointment of Thomas Van Valkenburgh as President & CEO

NORWALK, Conn., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties LLC ("LBB Specialties" or the "Company"), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredient distribution in North America, today announced that Thomas Van Valkenburgh has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Mr. Van Valkenburgh succeeds Hank DeWolf, who will remain with the Company as a Senior Advisor, ensuring a smooth transition and continuity for LBB Specialties' employees, principals, and customers.

Thomas joins LBB Specialties from Kerry Group, where he was President of the Specialty Chemicals business, prior to which he was President of IMCD U.S. During his tenure with IMCD, Thomas successfully led a period of significant profitable growth while capitalizing on the opportunities presented by integrating several acquired businesses. Prior to joining IMCD, Thomas was with Cristal in various general management, operations, and sales positions over time.

As CEO, Hank led the successful integration of seven legacy businesses into a unified Company operating under the LBB Specialties brand. Under Hank's leadership, LBB Specialties recruited talented commercial executives to lead the Company's industry verticals and added significant capabilities including implementing company-wide ERP and CRM systems, building a combined food and personal care lab, upgrading and expanding the Company's Texas warehouse and office, and opening a new corporate headquarters.

"We would like to express our appreciation to Hank for leading LBB Specialties through a critical phase of the Company's journey to becoming one Company and are thrilled to now have Thomas assume the role of CEO of LBB Specialties," said Simon Brown and Matthew LeBaron, Co-Chairmen of LBB Specialties. "Thomas' significant leadership and industry experience, commitment to delivering strong service to principals and customers, and track record of driving growth are perfectly suited to leading the next phase of LBB Specialties' growth."

"I am proud to have led LBB Specialties through its transformation from seven legacy businesses to one Company," said Hank DeWolf, CEO of LBB Specialties. "With the team and capabilities that have been built during my tenure as CEO, I believe LBB Specialties is well-positioned for continued success under Thomas' leadership. I want to thank the entire organization for all their hard work and dedication."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead LBB Specialties," said Thomas Van Valkenburgh, incoming CEO of LBB Specialties. "I look forward to working with the team to build upon the strategic capabilities developed under Hank's leadership to drive growth and provide excellent service to our principals and customers."

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution. It is a diversified supplier serving end markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. www.LBBSpecialties.com

