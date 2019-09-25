Lawbrook Asset Management Hiring Managers' Survey 2019

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawbrook Partners launched its quarterly global asset management hiring managers' survey last month which attracted an overwhelming response (with a 30% completion rate). The survey is aimed at highlighting the key human capital trends within the asset management industry. Understanding the hiring intension of the market builds a useful picture of the demands on the candidate pool.

Many will see the Lawbrook Partners' survey as a critical benchmarking exercise on some of the key points of process within the hiring framework such as time to hire and numbers of interviews. Others will find the results around compensation trends and geographic future expansion direction equally valuable. These results are open to those who participated in the survey.

One notable observation from the survey is the intention to grow headcount. Respondents told us they are 2.5 times more likely to add personnel than reduce staff numbers which suggests to us that there is a continued optimism in the industry and its ability to deliver returns which will support these hiring plans.

The expected growth will come from mid and junior level investment analyst hires with the greatest demand likely to come from those with 6 to 10 years' experience.

Notwithstanding the need for those with a good degree of investment experience, the Lawbrook survey found the demand for fixed income fund managers will remain high versus equity product. Many of our participants see a sustained positive run in the equity market as a reason for not taking on significant headcount in this segment at this point in the cycle unless there is a differentiated edge or unique style.

With over 80% of respondents expecting compensation levels in the next 12 months to be higher, or the same, as the previous year, coupled with higher demand for investment professionals across all product segments, we are anticipating a competitive labour market in 2020.

Lawbrook Partners is a leading asset management corporate advisory and global executive search firm. It's discrete and unique offering reflects direct industry insight, structured process and exemplary client service following a research and reference heavy culture.

Lawbrook Partners is focused on institutional fund management, absolute return funds and investment banking through its offices in London, New York and Geneva. Headquartered in Mayfair, Lawbrook has a dedicated client driven reputation working as strategic partner to the world's most prestigious investors and financiers. Our discrete and unique offering reflects our industry insight, structured process and exemplary client service.

For more information, please visit: www.lawbrookpartners.com

Press/Media enquiries please contact:

Chris Gower – CEO, Managing Partner

survey@lawbrookpartners.com

020-3961-5778

SOURCE Lawbrook Partners