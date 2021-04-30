Laura Mvula Curates Two New 'Church Girl' Remixes For 2021's Google Nest Sessions

Laura Mvula has curated two newly created, hot-off-the-press music mood remix videos of her latest single 'Church Girl' for Nest Sessions, available from 30th April just in time for the May Bank holiday.

LONDON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most exciting musical talents to come out of the UK, Laura Mvula is back in the spotlight after five-year hiatus, with the upcoming release of her hotly-tipped new album Pink Noise. In a special collaboration with Nest Sessions, the Ivor Novello and MOBO award-winning artist has enlisted the help of Disco connoisseur Dimitri From Paris to create the Church Girl - Dance Remix and UK producer, DJ and Ninja Tune mainstay Romare to create the Church Girl - Chilled Remix, to help people at home set the mood with music this May Bank Holiday.