LatinFinance announces winners of 2019 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance announces the winners of its 2019 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards, the annual recognition of the top deals in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Leading the way with two awards each were Colombia's Autopista al Mar 1 toll road, which overcame engineering challenges and funding hurdles in a short amount of time, and Brazil's Gás Natural Açu, one of the most ambitious power projects ever undertaken in Latin America.

The awards will be given out Thursday evening at the Pierre Hotel in New York City during LatinFinance's 6th annual Project & Infrastructure Finance Dinner.

The awards recognize the most impressive transactions and institutions in an area that is crucial to the economic progress of Latin America and the Caribbean. The winners are determined by LatinFinance's editorial staff based on an exhaustive selection process involving examination of data and in-depth feedback and discussions with market participants.

For more information about the selection process and the winning deals and institutions, visit www.latinfinance.com/pifawards.

Winning transactions and institutions

Click a winning transaction or institution to read more about it.

Local Currency Financing of the Year EDP Transmissão Aliança SC

Airport Financing of the Year Salvador de Bahia Airport

Port Financing of the Year Itapoá

Road Financing of the Year Autopista al Mar 1

Renewable Energy Financing of the Year Enel Green Power

Water Treatment Financing of the Year BRK Ambiental

Power Financing of the Year Gás Natural Açu

Mining Financing of the Year Fruta del Norte

Oil & Gas Financing of the Year TAG Pipeline

Social Infrastructure Financing of the Year Internet Para Todos Program

Loan Deal of the Year Petroperú

Bond of the Year Paraguay's Bioceanico Highway

Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Andes Autopista al Mar 1

Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Brazil Gás Natural Açu

Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Caribbean DP World Caucedo Port Terminal

Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Central America Fontus Hydro

Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Mexico Energía del Valle de México II

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: Andes Philippi Prietocarrizosa Ferrero DU & Uría

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: Brazil Mattos Filho

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: Mexico Ritch Mueller

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: Latin America Clifford Chance

Infrastructure Bank of the Year: Andes SMBC

Infrastructure Bank of the Year: Brazil Itaú BBA

Infrastructure Bank of the Year: Mexico Natixis

Financial Advisor of the Year Santander

Infrastructure Bank of the Year Latin America SMBC

Project Sponsor of the Year Enel Américas

2020 award nominations

Sign up to be notified when nominations for the 2020 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards, Banks of the Year Awards and Deals of the Year Awards open at latinfinance.com/awardalerts.

About LatinFinance

LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Drawing on 30 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.

Media contact:

James Seyfried, james.seyfried@latinfinance.com

LatinFinance Direct Line: +1 305.428.6284

Supporting financiers and counsel for the winning deals include:

ABN Amro

Allen & Overy

Baker McKenzie

Banco ABC Brasil

Banco do Brasil

Banco do Nordeste

Bancomext

BBVA

BMO (Bank of Montreal)

BNDES

BNP Paribas

BR Partners

Bradesco

Brigard & Urrutia

BRK Ambiental

CAF

Caixa

CaixaBank

CAT Financial

CESCE

Cescon Barrieu

Citi

Cleary Gottlieb

Clifford Chance

Credit Agricole

Creel

Deutsche Bank

EIB

Estudio Echecopar

FDN

Galicia

Godoy y Hoyos Abogados

Hogan Lovells

Holland & Knight

IDB Invest

ING Capital

Itau BBA

Jones Day

KfW-IPEX

Machado Meyer

Milbank

Mizuho

MUFG

Muñiz

Natixis

Ritch Mueller

SMBC

Societe General

Stocche Forbes

Tozzini Freire

UBS

VBSO

Vieira Rezende Advogados

Vinci Airports

Rebaza, Alcázar & De Las Casas

Euler Hermes

EVM

HSBC

ICO

IFC

Intesa

JP Morgan

Lexim Abogados

Lobo de Rizzo

Lundin Gold

Mattos Filho

McCarthy

Norton Rose Fullbright

Paul Hastings

Pinheiro Neto

DLA Piper

Santander

Scotiabank

Shearman & Sterling

Skadden Arps

Stikeman

Vinci Airports

White & Case

Mayer Brown

Lakeshore Partners

EnfraGen

Fontus Hydro

Philippi Prietocarrizosa Ferrero DU & Uría

BR Partners

EIG Partners

BKM Berkemeyer

Garrigues

BlackRock

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/793852/LatinFinance_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.latinfinance.com



SOURCE LatinFinance