Latest publication in collaboration with the WHO tackles science, solidarity and solutions for global health

- As the world learns to live with COVID-19, we must ask questions of our collective response – and learn how we can do better

- Health: A Political Choice – Science, Solidarity, Solutions is the latest in a series of titles produced in collaboration with the World Health Organization

- The publication launches ahead of the G20 Rome Summit, which takes place 30–31st October

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the world is drawing on lessons learnt to aid a global recovery and prevent the same mistakes from being made again in inevitable future health emergencies.