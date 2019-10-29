Latest Monkey Insights from Malauzai, a Finastra Company, Analyzes Trends in Digital Banking

New data shows picture payment use rising 373% in a four-year period

LAKE MARY, Fl., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Malauzai Software, a Finastra company, today released the latest edition of Monkey Insights, the quarterly report analyzing Malauzai data on digital banking trends. This installment focuses on money movement, such as Person-to-Person (P2P) payments, Account-to-Account (A2A) payments, and internal transfers, with a specific focus on how consumers choose to send money to friends and family. Among the findings is a 373% rise in picture payments, which allow for the payment of bills by taking a picture of the bill with a mobile device, over a four-year period.

"There is no denying that consumers prize speed and efficiency when it comes to banking transactions," says Allan Brown, Vice President, Digital Community Markets for Malauzai Software. "Just look at the rise in the number of picture payments since 2015 when monthly totals for July came in at 5,400. Comparing then to now is like looking at a line drawing of Mount Everest—a 373% rise in picture payments over the four-year span—and it's still going up. This is an interesting statistic since many institutions have seen a decline in traditional bill pay, with users going to biller direct sites."

The report highlights key trends in Internet and mobile banking usage based on data gathered in September 2019 from more than 400 banks and credit unions, covering over 16.5 million logins from more than one million active internet and mobile banking users. You can read the full Monkey Insights here.

About Finastra

Finastra unlocks the potential of people and businesses in finance, creating a platform for open innovation. Formed in 2017 by the combination of Misys and D+H, we provide the broadest portfolio of financial services software in the world today—spanning retail banking, transaction banking, lending, and treasury and capital markets. Our solutions enable customers to deploy mission critical technology on premises or in the cloud. Our scale and geographical reach mean that we can serve customers effectively, regardless of their size or geographic location—from global financial institutions, to community banks and credit unions. Through our open, secure and reliable solutions, customers are empowered to accelerate growth, optimize cost, mitigate risk and continually evolve to meet the changing needs of their customers. 90 of the world's top 100 banks use Finastra technology.

Please visit finastra.com.

