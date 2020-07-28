Latest Liquidware Stratusphere UX Release Delivers Unprecedented Work From Home Visibility

Solution now offers greater ROI and productivity metrics for WFH and remote workers

CHICAGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in adaptive workspace management, today announced the general availability of Stratusphere™ UX 6.1.5 – the leading Windows workspace monitoring and user experience solution. New features include industry first work from home metrics, an enhanced API Builder, and unmatched login breakdown data.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic our customers are demanding greater insight into their WFH environments to ensure user experience and productivity. This latest release of Stratusphere UX addresses key 'first mile' requirements and more," stated Jason E. Smith, VP Products and Solutions at Liquidware. "Because of our comprehensive WFH metrics, we recently had a large call center customer procure Stratusphere UX in little more than a month – an extremely rapid procurement process – to ensure their employees' BYOD resources could support WFH."

The latest enhancements to the 6.1.5 release include:

Expanded Work from Home Metrics

The solution has expanded its set of Wi-Fi metrics for troubleshooting the "first mile" of a home user's connection, including access point signal strength, access point distance and connection speed, along with support for mesh networks.

With the pandemic forcing organizations to rapidly launch WFH options, these metrics are now highlighted in the Advanced Inspectors, Dashboards and SpotChecks to identify "first mile" performance issues more easily. Organizations are assured that the technologies their workers are relying upon are responsive and support WFH seamlessly, in turn reducing IT support teams overheads and increasing user productivity.

New (Beta) API Builder 2.0

Using traditional APIs can be intimidating and confusing. Stratusphere UX's new API Builder 2.0 helps administrators easily build the API strings needed to extract data by graphically displaying API options and rendering a table from the data at the bottom of the screen. Stratusphere UX's API Builder helps administrators extract data for other business intelligence solutions, including Tableau and PowerBI, as well as applications such as MS Excel or proprietary custom applications. The API Builder 2.0 has been redesigned to be more intuitive and easier to use. New features include being able to save progress, view histories, go back to prior states, and import existing Stratusphere UX API strings. These key features make it easier to find needed metrics and allow moving between Inspectors while retaining selections.

Login Breakdown Enhancements

The location of Domain Controllers (DCs) can negatively impact logins, making them protracted and problematic. A recurring issue arises when workspaces are moved to the Cloud, but the DCs are still back on premises, or when a misconfiguration causes the user to authenticate "across the pond." A new view in the Login Breakdown Inspector shows DC name and IP so one knows to where the users are authenticating. Additionally, new process and machine-level CPU and Memory usage is recorded every second of the login process, thus pulling key system and process resource consumption into one view, allowing admins to quickly pinpoint the cause of login performance issues.

Process Optimization Updates

The Process Optimization feature within Stratusphere UX allows users to raise or lower the priority of applications and processes. With expanded metrics showing the actions of Process Optimization, administrators can now easily terminate or adjust noisy applications or bad actors, therefore further optimizing and securing the user experience. Memory savings are also shown as Process Optimization tracks idle processes and reclaims unused memory, reflecting hard dollar savings. For one customer it has enabled them to increase their PC refresh cycle from four to five years purely from the efficiency derived from Stratusphere UX Process Optimization.

Dashboard Enhancements

A dashboard only user role can be enabled allowing users to see the dashboards only. With access to selected dashboards, managers can get at a glance updates focused on their area of concern. Line and bar charts have been enhanced and a pie chart has been added to the widget selection.

Google Cloud Onboarding

Stratusphere UX now offers strategic custom reports for those users who are considering onboarding workspaces into the Google Cloud. This makes the solution the only one to provide onboarding data for all major cloud platforms - including Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure.

Other Updates

Visibility of data by platform has now been broken out by vendor - including Physical, AWS, Citrix, VMware, Microsoft, and Nutanix. New metrics have been added to include Microsoft Edge Chromium, NVIDIA GPU, and network data on Linux and MacOS.

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in adaptive workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, WVD (Windows Virtual Desktop), and RDS desktops, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon View, Amazon WorkSpaces (AWS), and Nutanix Xi Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

