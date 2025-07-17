Latest Drone Production Initiatives Big Boon for Manufacturers Focused on Commercial Uses and Applications

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States is enthusiastically working to strengthen its commercial and defense drone production capabilities, with recent executive orders focused on streamlining the procurement process and increasing the use of American-made drones in commercial, domestic and military operations. Activity in the commercial space is heating up for all aspects including the Indoor Inspection Drone Market is positioned to continue to grow according to market insiders. A report from Verified Market research said: "Indoor Inspection Drone Market size was valued at USD 5,982.87 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17,934.52 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.98% from 2026 to 2032." It continued: "Indoor inspection drones are specially designed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) built to operate efficiently in confined indoor spaces, enabling the inspection of areas that are difficult or hazardous for human access. These drones are equipped with cutting-edge sensors and imaging technologies, allowing them to maneuver through tight spaces while capturing high-resolution visual and thermal data. This data aids in assessing structural integrity, identifying anomalies, and monitoring equipment performance. By reducing the need for human intervention in risky environments, these drones enhance safety while significantly improving operational efficiency by streamlining inspection processes and lowering associated costs. Active Companies in the Drone Industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ: PDYN).

Verified Market research added: "The United Kingdom is rapidly emerging as a leader in drone technology, with the market expected to grow from £94.66 million in 2023 to £1.5 billion by 2031. This growth is due to the rising adoption of drones across diverse sectors, including building surveys, nuclear decommissioning, emergency searches, and delivery services in remote areas. Additionally, the global push towards industrial automation has significantly influenced the adoption of indoor inspection drones. Key industries such as automotive manufacturing, electrical and electronics, and metal and machinery are particularly well-suited for the integration of indoor inspection drones, given their reliance on automation for high-precision tasks. Government support and policy initiatives are playing a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of drones in the UK. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology's 2022 report, Advancing Airborne Autonomy: Use of Commercial Drones in the UK, outlines strategies to integrate drones into national airspace safely and efficiently. This initiative is aimed at unlocking the full potential of drones to enhance capabilities, boost productivity, and reduce emissions. Additionally, the UK government's 2022 Drone Ambition Statement highlights its commitment to establishing a regulatory framework that fosters innovation and efficiency in the drone industry. These efforts are made to create a conducive environment for drone adoption, further fueling market expansion."

ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) Releases Video of ZenaDrone's IQ Nano Indoor Inventory AI Drone for US Defense and Government - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today releases an exclusive video of ZenaDrone's IQ Nano indoor drone for inventory management and security applications. The video footage showcases the drone's precision navigation in complex warehouse environments for rapid stock-taking and real-time data integration—capabilities that can improve US military logistics and bolsters supply chain modernization.

Watch ZenaDrone's IQ Nano indoor inventory AI drone in operation here

The ZenaDrone IQ Nano is a tactical indoor drone engineered and designed for GPS-denied, confined, or high-risk environments where traditional systems and personnel face operational challenges. Engineered for precision, it automates inventory management by scanning barcodes or RFID tags in armories and warehouses, while seamlessly integrating with SAP-based systems for real-time NSN (National Stock Number) military stock tracking verification and cycle counts and eliminating human error. Equipped with HD/thermal imaging and LiDAR, and AI-powered anomaly detection, it also combines secure indoor surveillance and security of command centers, ammunition depots, and restricted zones, with stable hover capabilities, and obstacle avoidance.

"With the IQ Nano, we are delivering more than a drone—we're deploying a mission-critical logistics asset built for a technologically advanced military," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. "The US federal government, including the Department of Defense, operates over a billion square feet of warehouse and storage space globally, representing a large opportunity. Our drone is also designed to operate where GPS fails and risks run high for unmatched precision, automation, and situational awareness. We will commence demonstrations of this product in August, a key step in our go-to-market plan."

The IQ Nano is part of ZenaDrone's IQ Series product portfolio. This autonomous indoor drone features an NDAA-compliant supply chain that excludes Chinese produced components. The company has initiated submission for the Green UAS certification - the required pathway to Blue UAS (Unmanned Autonomous Systems) approval for US military procurement listing. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Other developments in the drone/UAV industry include:

TB2 Aerospace LLC, in collaboration with Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), a drone solutions, and systems developer, recently announced the successful deployment and performance of the Drone Recharging Operational Payload System (DROPS) during the U.S. Army's Sustainment Modernization Experiment 2025 (SMEX25).

Throughout SMEX25's week-long field exercises, the DROPS system, integrated with Draganfly's Commander 3XL, achieved a 100% success rate in autonomously deploying, recovering, and recharging TB2's tactical resupply pods. The event provided an opportunity to validate real-world operational performance in austere and high-demand scenarios, drawing praise from defence evaluators and technology observers alike.

"The successful deployment of DROPS at SMEX25 underscores our commitment to advancing autonomous logistics solutions," said Hank Scott, CEO of TB2 Aerospace. "Our system's performance in a live operational environment validates its potential to revolutionize military tactical resupply and contested logistics."

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY), has recently made the following statement in regard to U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's 'Unleashing U.S. Military Drone Dominance' memo of July 10.

"Teledyne FLIR Defense readily supports U.S. Department of Defense efforts to bolster our drone readiness and ensure all our warfighters are equipped with the right drone systems, technology, and training to achieve success on the battlefield," said Dr. JihFen Lei, president of Teledyne FLIR Defense. "The Black Hornet nano-drone, shown flying in Secretary Hegseth's video, has been supporting America's military for more than six years.

"Along with our SkyRaider, Rogue 1, and other UAS platforms, we stand committed to keep providing the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities – and more – that give our armed forces a clear tactical edge."

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) recently announced that it sees significant opportunities for its patented AI-powered computer vision technologies for the rapid analysis of drone-based imagery following the passage of the U.S. government's One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). The bill allocates as much as $33 billion in direct spending on drones and artificial intelligence and broader defense modernization for the Department of Defense (DoD).

Signed into law on July 4, 2025, the OBBBA represents a historic federal commitment to unmanned systems (or drones) and artificial intelligence. Included in the bill is $13.5 billion committed to unmanned systems and $16 billion for investment into government-wide AI initiatives across defense, federal IT modernization and border operations. These investments, slated for Fiscal 2026 collectively, create large opportunities for U.S.-based providers like Safe Pro Group as the funding drives demand for innovation in technologies and field-proven solutions that can utilize drones and AI to address evolving threats, both on the battlefield and domestically, for national security and public safety.

Mobilicom Limited ("Mobilicom"), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, and Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ: PDYN) ("Palladyne AI"), a developer of embodied neuro-symbolic artificial intelligence software for robotic platforms and unmanned systems in the defense and commercial sectors, recently announced they entered a cooperation agreement to offer to their respective customers the bundled solution of Palladyne AI's Pilot autonomy software for uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and Palladyne's IQ autonomy software for industrial robots and cobots combined with Mobilicom's OS3 (Operational Security, Safety, and Standards compliance) cybersecurity software.

"We've partnered with Palladyne AI to deliver a powerful software solution that is critical for mission success, whether that be on the battlefield or on the manufacturing line. A unified solution combining the strengths of our platforms will deliver unprecedented autonomous operations securely, protected from hostile threats, even in the most challenging tactical settings," stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam. "We have already identified a number of our current customers who have expressed interest in putting the capabilities of the bundled product to work."

