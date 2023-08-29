Latest Capabilities from FullCircl Improve Time to Revenue for Financial Institutions

Summer release provides ComplyAdvantage and Experian integrations, and improved customer monitoring.

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FullCircl, the Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps financially regulated businesses do better business, faster, today announced its latest product release. With B2B financial institutions operating in an incredibly fast-paced, complex, and rapidly evolving environment, FullCircl's latest enhancements are aimed at delivering new capabilities to risk professionals that improve time to revenue, whilst efficiently safeguarding against potential threats.

New features include:

FullCircl summer release provides ComplyAdvantage and Experian integrations and improved customer monitoring.

ComplyAdvantage PEPs and sanctions API integration - effective screening and monitoring of individuals and entities against global watchlists.

- effective screening and monitoring of individuals and entities against global watchlists. Experian Delphi Score upgrade – latest credit scoring advancements for more accurate lending decisions.

– latest credit scoring advancements for more accurate lending decisions. Experian Credit data API integration – seamlessly pull real time credit check data into systems, applications, and workflows.

– seamlessly pull real time credit check data into systems, applications, and workflows. Improved customer monitoring – new credit and risk-based triggers for proactive identification and mitigation of potential risks.

"Time to revenue is an increasingly key metric for financial institutions," said Justin Fitzpatrick, Co-Founder and COO of FullCircl. "Our latest enhancements are designed to eliminate many of the challenges so detrimental to the speed and efficiency of customer acquisition and onboarding processes, enabling our customers to improve compliance and risk mitigation, and enjoy greater levels of competitive differentiation, efficiency, and revenue growth.

These enhancements underscore FullCircl's continued commitment to empowering businesses with comprehensive company information and actionable insights. For more information read the product release blog.

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in financially regulated industries do better business, faster. Its solutions allow front and middle office teams to win the right customers, accelerate onboarding and keep them for life. Best-in-class data enrichment provides a comprehensive customer view and a powerful, low-code rules engine reduces the regulatory burden and drives greater automation. Through its web applications and APIs, FullCircl drastically reduces the cost to acquire and serve the right business customers.

FullCircl was formed following the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil. Backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital, Augmentum Fintech and notable angel investors, FullCircl brings together decades of combined experience serving UK financial institutions. Today, it serves some 600 customers and 15,000 users.

Visit https://fullcircl.com to find out more.

