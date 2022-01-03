Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market to Expand at CAGR of 10.31% During Forecast Period, Notes Study by TMR

- Estimated growth in adoption of semi-autonomous and autonomous delivery vehicles and developments in robotics is likely to drive sales in the last mile delivery transportation market

- Increased consumption of goods due to high population and expansion of the e-commerce industry in Asia Pacific is expected to create lucrative avenues in the region

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research, New York

The global last mile delivery transportation market is prognosticated to gain the valuation of US$ 477.27 Bn by 2031, according to the analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Companies operating in the last mile delivery transportation market are increasing investments in R&D activities for the development of semi-autonomous and autonomous delivery vehicles.

Moreover, improving spending power of major populace from the Asia Pacific region is resulting in rapid growth of the regional e-commerce industry. This, in turn, is boosting the sales in the last mile delivery transportation market.

Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market: Key Findings

Companies in the last mile delivery transportation market are increasingly investing in technological developments

Increase in use of smartphones and Internet across several parts of the globe is resulting in rise in online shopping. This factor is boosting the e-commerce industry, thereby fueling the growth of the last mile delivery transportation market.

Rise in uptake of several next-gen technologies such as electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns, autonomous delivery vehicles, and entry of semiautonomous vehicles is estimated to reduce delivery costs. This factor is likely to aid in expansion of the last mile delivery transportation market.

Surge in use of advanced technologies in day-to-day activities is influencing the buying patterns of consumers from across the globe. Moreover, this consumer base is inclining toward convenient and cost-efficient last mile delivery options. This factor is boosting the demand for last mile delivery transportation services.

Government bodies of several nations are encouraging the use of electric vehicles by providing incentives on purchase of these vehicles. In addition, there is a substantial growth in initiatives for the installation of electric charging centers. Owing to these factors, the last mile delivery transportation market is projected to experience increased use of electric as well as autonomous vehicles in goods transportation.

Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market: Growth Boosters

Improving spending power of middle-class population in several developing and developed nations is creating revenue-generating opportunities in the last mile delivery transportation market

Rise in the number of trade activities is driving the expansion of the logistic and transportation industries, which, in turn, is fueling the demand for last mile delivery transportation

Expansion of the omni-channel inventory selection, assessment of incurring costs of sold goods, and increase in the adoption of varied last mile services are generating promising prospects in the market

Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market: Competition Landscape

Players in the last mile delivery transportation market are utilizing different strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships in order to stay ahead of the competition

Industry leaders are increasing investments toward the development and use of breakthrough technologies in order to improve their last mile delivery services

Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

CEVA Logistics

Cargo Carriers Limited

Concargo Private Limited

CJ Logistics Corporation

DHL Global Forwarding

DB SCHENKER

Interlogix Pty. Ltd.

FedEx Corporation

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

J&J Global Limited

KUEHNE + NAGEL

Kintetsu World Express

Procet Freight

Nippon Express

Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings

Swift Transport

Transtech Logistics

TNT Express

United Parcel Service Inc.

Tuma Transport

R+L Carriers

Yamato Transport Co., Ltd.

Amazon

Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market: Segmentation

Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market, by Vehicle Typ

Cargo Bike



Two Wheeler Vehicle



Drones



Robots



AGVs



Vans



Light Duty Vehicles



Medium & Heavy Duty Vehicle

Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market, by Cargo Type

Dry Good



Postal



Liquid Goods

Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market, by End-use Industr

Food Delivery Industry



FMCG Products Delivery



Health Products Delivery



Postal Delivery



Automotive Products Delivery



Electronic Products Delivery



Others

Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market, by Solution

Real Time Tracking



Automated Planning and Optimization



Electronic Proof of Delivery



Dynamic Re-routing



Hardware Agnostic Platform



Real Time ETA Calculation



Interactive Planning Dashboard



Delivery Route Planning Visualization



Others

Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market, by Ownership

In-house



Third Party Logistics (3PL

Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market, by Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

South America

