Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market to Expand at CAGR of 10.31% During Forecast Period, Notes Study by TMR

- Estimated growth in adoption of semi-autonomous and autonomous delivery vehicles and developments in robotics is likely to drive sales in the last mile delivery transportation market
- Increased consumption of goods due to high population and expansion of the e-commerce industry in Asia Pacific is expected to create lucrative avenues in the region
ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research, New York
The global last mile delivery transportation market is prognosticated to gain the valuation of US$ 477.27 Bn by 2031, according to the analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR).
Companies operating in the last mile delivery transportation market are increasing investments in R&D activities for the development of semi-autonomous and autonomous delivery vehicles.
Moreover, improving spending power of major populace from the Asia Pacific region is resulting in rapid growth of the regional e-commerce industry. This, in turn, is boosting the sales in the last mile delivery transportation market.
Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market: Key Findings
- Companies in the last mile delivery transportation market are increasingly investing in technological developments
- Increase in use of smartphones and Internet across several parts of the globe is resulting in rise in online shopping. This factor is boosting the e-commerce industry, thereby fueling the growth of the last mile delivery transportation market.
- Rise in uptake of several next-gen technologies such as electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns, autonomous delivery vehicles, and entry of semiautonomous vehicles is estimated to reduce delivery costs. This factor is likely to aid in expansion of the last mile delivery transportation market.
- Surge in use of advanced technologies in day-to-day activities is influencing the buying patterns of consumers from across the globe. Moreover, this consumer base is inclining toward convenient and cost-efficient last mile delivery options. This factor is boosting the demand for last mile delivery transportation services.
- Government bodies of several nations are encouraging the use of electric vehicles by providing incentives on purchase of these vehicles. In addition, there is a substantial growth in initiatives for the installation of electric charging centers. Owing to these factors, the last mile delivery transportation market is projected to experience increased use of electric as well as autonomous vehicles in goods transportation.
Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market: Growth Boosters
- Improving spending power of middle-class population in several developing and developed nations is creating revenue-generating opportunities in the last mile delivery transportation market
- Rise in the number of trade activities is driving the expansion of the logistic and transportation industries, which, in turn, is fueling the demand for last mile delivery transportation
- Expansion of the omni-channel inventory selection, assessment of incurring costs of sold goods, and increase in the adoption of varied last mile services are generating promising prospects in the market
Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market: Competition Landscape
- Players in the last mile delivery transportation market are utilizing different strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships in order to stay ahead of the competition
- Industry leaders are increasing investments toward the development and use of breakthrough technologies in order to improve their last mile delivery services
Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- CEVA Logistics
- Cargo Carriers Limited
- Concargo Private Limited
- CJ Logistics Corporation
- DHL Global Forwarding
- DB SCHENKER
- Interlogix Pty. Ltd.
- FedEx Corporation
- Kerry Logistics Network Limited
- J&J Global Limited
- KUEHNE + NAGEL
- Kintetsu World Express
- Procet Freight
- Nippon Express
- Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings
- Swift Transport
- Transtech Logistics
- TNT Express
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- Tuma Transport
- R+L Carriers
- Yamato Transport Co., Ltd.
- Amazon
Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market: Segmentation
- Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market, by Vehicle Typ
- Cargo Bike
- Two Wheeler Vehicle
- Drones
- Robots
- AGVs
- Vans
- Light Duty Vehicles
- Medium & Heavy Duty Vehicle
- Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market, by Cargo Type
- Dry Good
- Postal
- Liquid Goods
- Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market, by End-use Industr
- Food Delivery Industry
- FMCG Products Delivery
- Health Products Delivery
- Postal Delivery
- Automotive Products Delivery
- Electronic Products Delivery
- Others
- Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market, by Solution
- Real Time Tracking
- Automated Planning and Optimization
- Electronic Proof of Delivery
- Dynamic Re-routing
- Hardware Agnostic Platform
- Real Time ETA Calculation
- Interactive Planning Dashboard
- Delivery Route Planning Visualization
- Others
- Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market, by Ownership
- In-house
- Third Party Logistics (3PL
- Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
