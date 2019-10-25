Lassa Tyres Shifting Gear With Its Smart Factory

Lassa Tyres is selling tyres produced in its smart factory, which was built with a 300 million USD joint investment of Sabancı Holding and Bridgestone Corporation Tyres produced in the Aksaray Manufacturing Plant, which has reached important production figures in less than a year, are sold in 56 countries from Chile to South Korea and from Sweden to Malaysia

The second manufacturing plant of Lassa Tyres is showcasing best examples of Industry 4.0 applications, and will produce 4.2 million units once it reaches full capacity

ISTANBUL, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brisa Bridgestone Sabancı Tyre Manufacturing Inc.'s Aksaray Plant started the autonomous era in 2018, taking advantage of new generation technologies such as robotics applications, data analytics and digitalization coupled with a qualified employee force. The plant strikes attention with the production capacity it has reached in less than a year, and with the international sales figures.