Laserfiche Named a Challenger in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — a leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — was named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms. Laserfiche was evaluated as one of 18 vendors in the market, and was recognized based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"We are seeing a paradigm shift in the way that organizations view their content and processes in the wake of COVID-19. This shift has accelerated digital transformation initiatives," said Chris Wacker, CEO of Laserfiche. "Organizations need a content services platform that can provide secure access to critical information and rapid deployment of automated solutions. Laserfiche is proud to provide the platform that enables innovation for leading organizations around the world."

Laserfiche offers a product suite of content services — including e-forms, document management, workflow rules management, content collaboration, dashboard analytics, records management and audit trail — available as SaaS or self-hosted. The company recently unveiled enhancements to its content services platform, including:

Laserfiche Vault, a solution package and cloud-based services to support broker-dealer firms with WORM archival for SEC 14a-4.

Workflow Bots, expanded robotic process automation capabilities that allow organizations to enable last-mile integrations and build more complete, end-to-end solutions.

Smart Invoice Capture capabilities that use machine learning technology to automatically capture information from any invoice, in any format.

Direct Share capabilities, which allow users to share content from their Laserfiche repository with external customers or community members in an audited and tracked manner.

Out-of-the-Box CRM integrations that improve efficiency when saving and accessing customer information, and accelerate customer-facing processes.

"Our trust uses Laserfiche to process thousands of documents a day," said Levi Wong, head of electronic records at Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust. "We utilize the robust workflow platform, which allows users to input directly into the patient record, saving time, reducing costs and improving the speed to data availability."

"Laserfiche innovations in process automation and highly-flexible industry solutions help customers increase productivity and optimize their costs," said Thomas Phelps IV, vice president of corporate strategy and CIO of Laserfiche. "This is why we believe Laserfiche is positioned as a Challenger, and was named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Content Services Platforms. On Gartner Peer Insights, customers give Laserfiche a 4.8 average rating (out of 5.0) in the Content Services Platforms market (as of Jan. 31, 2020) over the last 12 months1."

To learn more about Laserfiche among vendors in the content services platforms market, download a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms here.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

1 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates. See https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/content-services-platforms/vendor/laserfiche.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive tasks, accelerating how business gets done.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing—use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

