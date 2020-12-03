LARK 150 - Inspiration of Sound

To ensure high-precision sound pickup and the system's professional sound quality, the LARK 150 is built with different technical methods and applications, such as DSP intelligent noise cancellation, an anti-vibration sound chamber design, ultra-wide frequency response, ultra-high SNR, plus built-in highly-sensitive omnidirectional microphones on the transmitters and more.

<5MS & 100M STABLE WIRELESS AUDIO TRANSMISSION RANGE

The LARK 150 has less than 5ms, ultra-low latency and 100m stable wireless audio transmission. The stability of the system is ensured by the power-on smart frequency selection feature so it automatically chooses the best channel when powering it on, and the 8,000 times per second Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (FHSS) radio signals transmitting method to intelligently avoid interference on set.

ULTRA-COMPACT CONSTRUCTION

The LARK 150's transmitter is currently the world's smallest and lightest (37*37*17.5mm, 21g). You can basically just throw the system into any travel kit bag with the convenient and portable charging case that functions like an Apple EarPods case, for easy charging, auto-pairing, upgrading, and storage for the whole wireless microphone system.

MONO/STEREO/SAFETY SWITCHABLE TRACKS

The LARK 150 is a stereophonic microphone system with standard Mono and Stereo Track options. Making it even handier, Hollyland added the audio-pop preventive Safety Track as a third option for post audio processing to handle microphone popping.

TWO-N-ONE COMBO

The versatile standard package of the LARK 150 is comprised of two transmitters and one receiver plus a lavalier microphone, a TRS cable, a 3.5mm user-friendly windshield, a Type-C to Type-A cable, and a storage bag.

All the above mentioned features plus more little user-friendly touches of the system make it the perfect microphone for vlogging, YouTubing, interviews, on-stage talk shows, commercials, live streaming, and other types of content creation.

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

The LARK 150 is already on its way to Hollyland partners. The official MSRP of The LARK 150 is $329, and the prices in a different currency may vary depending on the exact location.

For more details, please go to Hollyland Website: https://bit.ly/hollylandlark150

