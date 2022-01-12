Largest Global Health Network Havas Health & You Certified As "Great Place to Work"

HH&Y Receives Certification From Global Authority on Workplace Culture After Year of Major Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a year that continued to cement health as more important than ever, the largest global health network Havas Health & You today announced that it has been named a "Great Place to Work", with employees reporting more than 20% higher satisfaction than the average American company. Great Place to Work is one of the most prestigious workplace awards in the world – recognized by media authorities like Fortune and People – and determines its list by collating employee feedback to ensure companies meet its rigorous criteria. This certification recognizes HH&Y as a high-trust, high-performance company that goes above and beyond for its people and clients and ranks the company amongst other leading employers like Procter & Gamble, Abbott, Dell, Squarespace and Sun Life.

Havas Health & You, led by Global CEO Donna Murphy, focuses on the betterment of humanity through health. Receiving this Great Place to Work certification comes on the heels of another year of major growth for the business, with recognition from industry giants like Cannes Lions, MM&M, and the London International Awards paired with another year of double-digit growth and the addition of more than 1,000 employees. Today, the company has over 6,000 leading experts in more than 70 countries, using its scope and prowess to drive its mission of human purpose with innovation, creativity, exploration, communication, and education.

"In a year that truly tested what it meant to collaborate with and represent the health category, I cannot commend our employees enough for their tenacity, drive, and willingness to better the world during such trying circumstances," said Shazzia Khan, Chief Talent Officer and Chief of Staff, Havas Health & You. "To be recognized as a Great Place to Work is an honor, and the recognition is even sweeter because of who gave it to us – our people."

Havas Health & You is focused on building a meaningful future of work for its employees, constantly constructing and reevaluating what constitutes a healthy relationship between its people and its leadership. With programs like funding for education to sabbaticals, HH&Y prioritizes providing unique, meaningful benefits for its global network, and works to foster a sense of community and respect amongst its employee base. And recognizing the stressors that this year has wrought on so many people around the world, HH&Y is emphasizing employee wellness by rolling out new benefits like free access to the entire Headspace suite of meditation and therapeutic benefits for U.S. employees starting this month.

"Our business is guided by one cornerstone principle – human purpose – that recognizes the value of taking care of our physical, mental, and emotional health and the doors it can open up in our lives," added Donna Murphy, Global CEO, Havas Health & You. "We prioritize this for both our clients and our people, and as leadership, I'm honored to see that so many of our employees recognize and connect with both that mission and with our HH&Y family. I can't wait to see what the future holds."

Great Place to Work has also previously ranked companies such as Adobe, Comcast, American Express, Bank of America, Accenture and several others.

