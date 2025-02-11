Large Swedish healthcare region expands use of Sectra's solution with digital pathology to enhance cancer diagnostics

LINKÖPING, Sweden , Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) announces that Region Västra Götaland, Sweden's second largest healthcare region, will use Sectra's digital pathology solution. This marks an expansion of a more than 20-year collaboration for medical imaging between the healthcare provider and Sectra. The digital pathology solution will enable the hospitals, that also use Sectra for radiology, to efficiently carry out the entire imaging diagnostic process within a single application, while also providing tools for enhanced collaboration. This will contribute to improved diagnostic accuracy and speed of treatment, with the goal of improving especially cancer care in the region.

"We sought a solution that simplifies our pathologists' daily work while ensuring continuous development to meet future needs. Sectra's solution will help us save valuable time through various features such as eliminating the need to switch between different applications, make digital images instantly available and facilitate the necessary processes of collaboration and second opinions. We are confident that this model will enhance our internal workflows, ultimately benefiting both treating physicians and patients," says Jan Siarov, Consultant Pathologist and Department Manager at Region Västra Götaland.

Region Västra Götaland is a healthcare region in the southwest of Sweden. It provides care to approximately 1.7 million people through 17 hospitals, with pathology laboratories at three locations in the region (Gothenburg, Borås and Trollhättan). Sectra's digital pathology solution will allow their pathologists to enhance review and collaboration around cases as well as benefit from tightly integrated AI tools. The digital workflow provides instant and, when needed, remote access to digital images of tissue samples instead of relying on physical glass slides reviewed in microscopes.

"Using a single application for the entire process—from identifying cases in efficient dynamic worklists to reviewing images and reporting on cases—streamlines workflows, a critical factor in handling increasing imaging volumes and providing efficient care. This approach is particularly well-suited for healthcare regions like Västra Götaland, which aims to review all patient cases digitally. We are excited to support them as they take this next step towards enhanced cancer diagnostics and collaborate closely with them to ensure they maximize the benefits of this transformation," says Olof Andersson, Sales Director of Sectra in Scandinavia.

The pathology contract was signed in January 2025 and is an extension of Region Västra Götaland's use of Sectra's solution across the region. They have used it to handle medical imaging within radiology, mammography and clinical physiology for more than 20 years.

Digital pathology is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution that provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise without acquiring a new back end. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2023/2024 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,964 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

