Large-scale Programs to Prevent Massive Environmental Degradation related to Single-Use Plastics to Bring Extensive Growth Opportunities for Reusable Water Bottles Market, Valuation projected to touch ~US$ 11 bn by 2027, Says TMR

- The escalating pollution levels due to the use of disposable plastic bottles is increasing the popularity of reusable water bottles, which will help in increasing the growth prospects of the market extensively

- The reusable water bottles market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4 percent during the forecast period of 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reusable Water Bottles Market: Current and Subsequent Growth Prospects

The reusable water bottles market is expected to gain tremendous growth opportunities on the back of the rising awareness about environmental conservation prospects across many individuals. The use of single-use and disposable water bottles has caused great harm to the environment and hence, this aspect will help in increasing the growth rate of the reusable water bottles market.

Reusable water bottles, as the name suggests, can be reused several times. These bottles can be washed and reused repeatedly. These bottles are made from different materials such as plastic, glass, stainless steel, silicone, and others. The benefits and functionalities attached to these bottles will bring extensive growth prospects for the reusable water bottles market.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) have projected a stable growth trajectory for the reusable water bottles market after thorough research. The reusable water bottles market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2018-2027. The global reusable water bottles market was valued at ~US$ 8 bn in 2019 and is expected to be worth ~US$ 11 bn by 2027, the end year of the forecast period.

The rising urbanization levels have changed the lifestyle of many people. Numerous people around the globe are choosing a healthy and sustainable life. This factor will increase the growth opportunities of the reusable water bottles market greatly. Furthermore, the initiatives taken by various government and non-government organizations to discourage the use of disposable plastics will invite extensive growth for the reusable water bottles market.

Key Findings of the Report

Heightening Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives are Inviting Immense Demand for Reusable Water Bottles

A large number of organizations and firms are stepping ahead for making an impact on environment conservation initiatives around the world. Many campaigns are organized under the CSR initiatives regarding environment conservation. Diverse firms and companies are avoiding using single-use plastic bottles and are encouraging the use of reusable water bottles, which helps in increasing the growth rate.

Protecting Marine Life from Plastic Pollution Playing a Crucial Role in the Growth of the Reusable Water Bottles Market

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, plastic debris causes more than a million seabird deaths and nearly 100.100 marine mammals. These distressing numbers are urging many people to dump the use of single-use and disposable plastics, thus boosting the growth prospects of the reusable water bottles market.

Popularity of Copper Bottles to Add Extra Stars of Growth

Copper bottles are gaining immense popularity due to their sturdiness and associated health benefits. They are helpful in keeping the digestive system active and healthy. It also helps in the overall detoxification of the liver and kidneys. All these aspects prove to be prominent growth generators for the reusable water bottles market.

Reusable Water Bottles Market: Growth Drivers

Awareness regarding the use of reusable water bottles to prevent plastic pollution will prove to be profitable for the growth of the reusable water bottles market.

Rising urbanization levels are encouraging many individuals to switch to sustainable products, which is further bringing immense growth prospects for the reusable water bottles market.

Strategic collaborations and expansion activities will help in stabilizing the growth across the reusable water bottles market.

